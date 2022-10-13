Name/age: Andrew Soudbash, 21.
Address: 1791 Ringneck Dr., Excelsior.
Family: Single.
Employment: Camp Fire Minnesota — Program and Events Specialist, BSA Lodge Chief Finance Officer, True Value Shorewood Assistant Manager, currently in college studying business.
Hobbies/interests: Environmental science, politics, architecture, business and Scouting BSA.
Previous experience: Training and elected positions within various Scouting BSA Programs
Contact info: Phone: (952) 807 4355, email: andrews.chanhassen@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
Chanhassen was named the best place to live in the United States. I want to help make our city even better and be an example of what cities around the US should strive for. I also want to help inspire my generation and following generations to become active in local government.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. Improved Transportation Options. Over the last 10 years, Chanhassen has grown in both size and population. I want to continue making Chanhassen a safe place for people to ride by introducing new bike paths and lanes around Chanhassen.
2. New Development. Chanhassen has won the tree city award for almost the last 10 years, giving us the nickname “City of Trees”. My goal is to help preserve this facet of Chanhassen. When building new development here in Chanhassen in recent years, developers have needlessly clear-cut mature forested acres for development.
3. Public Outreach. For many years I have been a strong advocate for the people of Minnesota to get out and vote. I also believe engagement in your community is the best way to ensure our voices are heard. One of my goals is to broaden the ability for Chanhassen residents to engage with and provide input to our committees and council.
How do you propose the city balance new developments while preserving the original appeal of the community?
I explained above about our environment in Chanhassen and how I would push to change how future developments proceed with a focus on preserving what attracts families to Chanhassen.
Describe your leadership style:
No comment.
Why should residents vote for you?
A vote for me is an investment in the future of Chanhassen. It is time for the next generation to step up and start pulling our weight. I want to help inspire my generation and the following generations to come. If you truly believe Chanhassen can and should preserve our natural beauty yet also plan for the changing needs of the current and future residents of Chanhassen, then in November vote Andrew Soudbash for Chanhassen City Council.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No convictions or bankruptcy, ever.