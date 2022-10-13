Name/age: Jerry A. McDonald, 74.
Address: 600 W. 78th Street, #230 PO Box 159 Chanhassen.
Family: Married to wife, Carol A. McDonald for 52 years; four children, a daughter and 3 sons; 6 grandchildren.
Employment: Self-employed as an attorney at the Law Office of Jerry A. McDonald.
Education: BSEET from Western Kentucky University, 1979; MBA from Xavier University, 1984; JD from Hamline University School of Law (now known as Mitchell Hamline School of Law), 2002.
Hobbies/interests: Travel, reading.
Previous experience: Served on Chanhassen City Council for the past 15 years. Served on the Chanhassen Planning Commission for three years (two years as chair). Southwest Transit Board of Directors, two years as chair. Suburban Transit Association (STA), two years as chair. Member of the Joint Airport Zoning Board for Flying Cloud Airport and a member of the Metropolitan Council’s Land Use Committee. I also currently serve as the chair to the Chanhassen Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee.
Contact info: Phone: (952) 253-1406, e-mail: jmcdonald@gplegalmn.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I strongly believe in our community and as a resident (and taxpayer) for the past 37 years I have a vested interest in our city and its continued prosperity. I made the commitment to serve to the best of my ability, doing so by serving on the city council for the past 15 years. I believe that while we have achieved an excellent quality of life in Chanhassen, there are still challenges that lie ahead for the city, e.g., Avienda, the new City Hall complex and public space, efficient and effective delivery of city services, etc. I believe that my skills as an attorney help me to effectively advocate for the residents of Chanhassen.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
In my view, the top three items are:
1. Making sure that the tax dollars are spent to benefit the taxpayers with the services they need and demand.
2. That public safety remains a high priority within the city budget.
3. That development continues to benefit Chanhassen by providing the correct mix of housing for young and growing families and that senior housing is offered that is affordable and desirable to meet the needs of our seniors.
How do you propose the city balance new developments while preserving the original appeal of the community?
A city’s life blood is attracting new development that complements the character of the existing community while making it attractive to new residents. This is a team effort between developers who bring projects forward for the city’s consideration, the city staff who review the project, the planning commission that vets the project and the city council members who evaluate the project against the community standards. The community’s input is an integral part of this process through open meetings not only with the planning commission but the city council. I believe the process we have in place ensures that development is ultimately a benefit to the community and will not result in lower property values or decrease our excellent quality of life.
Describe your leadership style:
I believe in listening to all points of view on a subject. I ask questions to clarify not only the opinions put forth by individuals, but also to clarify the facts and statements to ensure I am giving careful consideration to the matter at hand. Whether it is developing the city budget, working on staffing, or future development, I believe that decisions cannot be made in a vacuum and ultimately, I represent the residents of Chanhassen. Leadership is not the loudest voice in the room, but rather the most reasonable voice after careful listening and before deciding.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have the experience and knowledge to address the complex challenges facing our city having served on the Chanhassen City Council for the past 15 years. I understand the issues and I have always encouraged input from our residents in order to better understand their needs and concerns. I will continue to work toward resolutions that are in the best interests of the city and its residents.
While sometimes the decisions are difficult, I am proud of my voting record. The results of those votes helped to shape the decision by Money Magazine to designate Chanhassen as the 2022 best community to live in.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.