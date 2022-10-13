Name/age: Mark von Oven, 47.
Address: 6655 Horseshoe Curve, Chanhassen.
Family: My wife Jaclyn and I are proud parents of three great kids—a 7-year-old girl and twin 5-year-old boys.
Employment: Senior Vice President of Analytics & Insights, The Stable (part of Accenture Song).
Education: B.S. Computer Engineering/MBA.
Hobbies/interests: I am in love with Minnesota’s great outdoors, regardless of the season. Boating/fishing in the summer, hockey/skiing in the winter and coaching any youth sport that keeps our kids off of a screen!
Previous experience: Chairman, Chanhassen Planning Commission (appointed in 2020); Board Member, Lotus Lake Conservation Alliance (LLCA).
Contact info: Webpage: facebook.com/mvoforchan, email: mvoforchan@gmail.com.
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
As chairman of the Chanhassen Planning Commission, I’ve become a more active listener. I believe that having more leaders who listen first and act with integrity will inevitably create more trust in government. We need more of this everywhere and I’m starting here. I actively listen to all sides of an issue and work to bring people together on solutions, while protecting what makes Chanhassen great. As a proud husband and father of three young children, the single greatest motivator for me is to make them proud of where they’re from by making this place even better than it is today, and finding new ways to invest in this fantastic community. My agenda is you!
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. We have an aging community. We need to ensure that living in Chanhassen can continue to be a choice for our seniors, whether they need full-time support, partial assistance or are simply looking to downsize. As planning commissioner I’ve successfully advocated for more senior housing options and that advocacy will continue.
2. Like every city in the world, I believe our environment is at risk and that Chanhassen can play a greater role in protecting our natural resources. I will support initiatives that generate eco-friendly development and challenge us to find new ways to become a leader in this space.
3. Finally, I believe we can create more outdoor entertainment and recreation specifically designed to bring our community together, as well as promote Chanhassen as a destination. I support reshaping our City Hall campus to create a “town square” where the community can gather for events and celebrations, among other greenspace projects.
How do you propose the city balance new developments while preserving the original appeal of the community?
I intend to protect what makes Chanhassen great — our lakes, our parks and natural landscapes. We also need creative, thoughtful development to ensure we keep it moving forward. Part of the charm of Chanhassen is our unique ability to have a thriving city in the midst of all this natural beauty. We need to preserve that balance and ensure it can be enjoyed for generations.
My service on the Planning Commission has afforded me the opportunity to put this into action. I have influenced and voted in support of projects like Avienda, which has made significant progress during my time on the commission. Any development project must logically provide a good return on investment for the developer, but I believe we can and have influenced these types of opportunities for growth in ways that bring our community together, preserve our unique balance and reduce negative impacts.
Describe your leadership style:
I believe in servant leadership, and that the role of a leader is to unlock the potential of the people they serve. My leadership experiences, both personally and professionally, have taught me that creating a safe, inclusive environment and surrounding myself with a diverse set of honest opinions leads to a much better result than trying to be the smartest person in the room. I certainly bring my own ideas and opinions to the table, but I try to do so in an open-minded way that encourages feedback and iteration. I do my best to listen more than I speak (although my wife may fact check me on that one).
Why should residents vote for you?
I believe in the magic that Chanhassen has to offer, but I also see untapped potential. When you learned that Chanhassen was named the “#1 city in America”, was your excitement quickly followed by a hint of surprise? I believe many of us felt that way, and that is a wonderful thing. We’re not content with resting on our laurels. We live in an amazing place, with a fantastic community, and yet we know it can be just a little bit better. We can take a more active role in ensuring Chanhassen can be a “Community for Life” by addressing our aging population. We can better protect and invest in the things that make Chanhassen great — our lakes, our parks and our natural landscapes. We can fully own the nickname “Chanhappenin’” by bringing to life outdoor venues that are uniquely Chanhassen, and bring our community together for a stronger future.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.