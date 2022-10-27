Name/age: Nathan Kells, 42.
Address: 2240 Silver Leaf Tr., Cologne.
Family: Michael Olson (Dogs—Maxwell & Oliver).
Employment: University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
Education: B.A.-St. Cloud State University, M.A.-University of Minnesota.
Hobbies/interests: Baking, crafting, reading, volunteering.
Previous experience: Cologne City Council, Cologne Academy School Board, Cologne Lions Club President, University of Minnesota P&A Senate (Benefits & Compensation Committee).
Contact info: Cell: 952-210-0070; email:nkfor48a@gmail.com.
Why do you want to serve in the Legislature?
I think District 48A needs a moderate Democrat. I am excited to share my passion for what we can do together to make our community more vibrant as a wonderful place to live, work and raise our families. My passion for city government has expanded to a passion for state government. I see how the actions of the state government impacts rural communities.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Education—Improve access and funding in order to retain faculty and staff, prioritize continuing education and level the playing field for all types of educational facilities: public, charter, private, online, etc.
Rural Crime/Drug Reduction—Innovative solutions to ensure treatment/accessibility.
Women's Rights—Keep Minnesota a Pro-Choice state!
Minnesota is projected to have a budget surplus of as much as $9 billion when the 2023 legislative session convenes. Whatever the amount turns out to be, what ideas do you have for making use of that surplus?
Invest in early childhood education. Improve mental health programs/support. Prioritize infrastructure needs based on projected growth and current need. Bolster the Rainy Day fund.
What would be your main solution on a state level to control the cost of inflation?
Decrease aggregate demand by cutting government spending. Raise interest rates to reduce demand.
Describe your leadership style:
My leadership style varies based on the circumstance I find myself in. I am a coach (motivational), servant (humble and protective), democratic (supportive and innovative), and transformational (challenging and communicative).
Why should residents vote for you?
As a moderate Democrat, I see an opportunity for "fresh leadership" to better serve District 48A and our state. We must move past gridlock in our Legislature and turn it into action for a promising future. My educational background is in research and communications. I believe there are better ways to ask the residents of district 48A what is important to them and provide more transparency when making tough decisions.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.