Name/age: Alvin Hebert, 51.
Address: Victoria.
Family: Spouse Colleen and children Chloe, Joey and Harper.
Employment: IT Director – Illumiti Consulting.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Hobbies/interests: Family time, basketball, golf and pickleball.
Previous experience: Served for two years as an appointed council member for the City of Victoria.
Contact info: ajhebert3@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I would like to continue what I started since being appointed as a council member. I have served almost two years now and the learning curve was steeper than I originally expected. Now that I have a better understanding of how local governments work, I feel I’m in a better position to execute on what the people want for the City of Victoria. In addition, I’ve been a part of this city for almost 20 years and feel it’s my responsibility to stay involved and give back to the city.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. Managing rapid growth. Victoria will continue to grow at a rapid pace and eventually will become the largest city in Carver County. Growth isn’t necessarily a problem, but it can be if it’s not managed with vision and discipline, rapid growth can become problematic.
2. Housing Diversity. According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2020, the median property value in Victoria was $460,200. That is approaching a level in which people who work in Victoria can’t afford to live in Victoria. We need to ensure that there is a mix of housing which gives more opportunity for people to live in Victoria.
3. Downtown Infrastructure. Part of the 2040 comprehensive plan was to have a walkable urban setting. We should be effectively monitoring parking utilization rates, engaging business owners to better understand their needs and wants, increase signage, all while trying to preserve the character of our downtown as a walkable urban setting.
How do you propose the city balance new developments while preserving the original appeal of the community?
See answer above.
Describe your leadership style:
I would describe my leadership as transformational which likely comes from my background as an IT program director. To me transformational leadership is setting goals and mapping out how to attain said goals while empowering team members to engage, utilizing their skill set and vision.
Why should residents vote for you?
Residents of Victoria should vote for me because I’m committed. I am committed to the City of Victoria’s future. I’m committed to learning what the people of Victoria want. I’m committed to ensuring Victoria retains its small city charm. I’m committed to donating my time while serving the City of Victoria.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.