Name/age: Andy Reiff, 50.
Address: 1610 Wedgemere Point, Victoria.
Family: My wife Stacy and I have been married for 23 years and have 16-year-old twin boys who attend ECCS—Chanhassen High School.
Employment: Senior Account Executive at OneNeck IT Solutions.
Education: I graduated from St. John’s University with a Bachelors of Arts, Business Management.
Hobbies/ Interests: I enjoy spending time with my family, being outside, boating, biking and traveling. I also enjoy the great Minnesota sport of Curling!
Previous Experience: I have served on the St. Victoria Catholic Church Parish Council, am an active volunteer with the YMCA of Minnesota in their annual giving campaign and at events, and have coached travel baseball and basketball through Chanhassen Athletic Association.
Contact Info: AndyReiff2022@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
To have an impact on our great community. I want to advocate to keep the charm and authenticity of Victoria and I want to ensure others feel as welcome as we did — when they come to Victoria.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. Rapid Growth: Fight for Strategic Phased Development.
2. Complex Planning Issues: Residents and business proprietors of Victoria should have a voice in our city’s growth.
3. Continue to provide value to our residents and businesses: I will listen to your concerns about our community and collaborate with you to address them.
How do you propose the city balance new developments while preserving the original appeal of the community?
The Victoria City Council should represent the interests of our residents and businesses. We need to continue to provide value to our community and listen to what they want.
Describe your leadership style:
I will listen to your concerns about our community and collaborate with you.
Why should residents vote for you?
I will fight for Strategic Phased Development. I will work to create a welcoming community for everyone. I will continue to work on preserving Victoria’s small-town charm and authenticity.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.