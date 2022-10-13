Name/age: Greg Evansky, 56.
Address: 8048 Savanna Valley Way, Victoria.
Family: Carolann Senese, spouse.
Employment: Senior Vice President-Residential Mortgage Trading, U.S. Bank, National Association.
Education: Master of Business Administration, Loyola University Chicago, 1993; Certificate in Executive Leadership, University of Washington, 2018.
Hobbies/interests: Woodworking.
Previous experience: 2021-current: Vice-Chair, City of Victoria Planning Commission, 2009-2019: Committee Member, City of Victoria Finance Committee.
Contact info: greg4victoria@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I’m seeking a role on Victoria’s City Council to expand my contribution to the community from experiences gained during my long-standing history of volunteering in our local government.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. To approach the issue of downtown development/parking, my suggestion will be to assemble council members, city staff and downtown business owners using a workshop to level-set the issues facing this very important part of the community.
2. The growth of Victoria has been substantial over the past several years and getting the right balance of public safety needs is crucial. Using the knowledge gained during my time on the city’s Finance Committee will help in guiding Victoria’s excellent staff to continue to protect our residents.
3. Maintaining the fiscal strength of the city will face challenges that have not been experienced in quite some time. My professional and educational background coupled with a long history on the city’s Finance Committee will allow me to guide council and staff in making important decisions of balancing the level of taxation with the need to deliver city services in a cost-effective manner while providing for future needs.
How do you propose the city balance new developments while preserving the original appeal of the community?
In order to balance the opportunities that new development brings with the existing charm of Victoria, my approach would be to leverage the time I’ve spent on the Planning Commission and suggest that council members conduct regular reviews of all active and proposed projects to ensure they are in alignment with the Comprehensive Plan; and invite local business leaders and residents to the discussions. This approach will help the community to prepare for the future by giving stakeholders visibility and transparency to minimize the possibility of working on projects that are not quite right for Victoria.
Describe your leadership style:
My leadership style centers primarily around leading by example. When others can see your dedication and commitment, it helps build an environment where people want to achieve excellence. Beyond this, I also seek to build effective teams by establishing trust, respecting viewpoints of others and striving for consensus.
Why should residents vote for you?
Residents will find in me a candidate whose qualifications can bring positive benefits to the City of Victoria through the ability to reason critically and lead effectively. As someone who has volunteered alongside two of the city’s current council members, I’ll be able to quickly acclimate in building a cohesive team that bridges Victoria’s rich past with its bright future.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
None of the above.