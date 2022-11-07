A record number of children took part in the city of Chanhassen’s 38th annual Halloween Party, according to Priya Tandon, recreation manager.
A total of 462 children were treated to games, shows, treats and other attractions during the two-hour event on Oct. 29 at the Rec Center. “I think people were really excited to get out and enjoy an in-person event now that the COVID restrictions have largely ended,” Tandon said, noting that the addition of parents and others at the site enlarged the estimated total participation level to between 800 and 900 people.
“Community events in general, including Halloween, offer a good chance for community residents to come out and be with family, neighbors and others,” she added. “For this event particularly, we had a wide variety of events and activities that drew kids of all ages.”
Tandon said participants also came from areas outside the city, mentioning Chaska, Eden Prairie “and places further out west. It was so fun to see the hallways and gym filled with so many people.” Activities and events included, in part: trick-or-treating, carnival games, hayrides, face painting, a magic show (Brian Richards Spooky, not Scarrry Magic Show), and refreshments.
Local businesses that volunteered and participated in the event, including trick-or-treating, were: Old National Bank; Chanhassen Chick-fil-A; Chanhassen Culver’s; Kiddywampus; The Mustard Seed Landscaping & Garden Center; Children of Tomorrow Learning Centers; Code Ninjas; and Traci Preciado, Keller Williams Realty Elite. Volunteer organizations that helped run the event included: high school Key Clubs from Chanhassen, Chaska and Eden Prairie; and Chanhassen’s High School’s Student's Today, Leaders Forever.