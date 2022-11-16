Greg Boe admits he is “sad and disappointed” in narrowly losing his legislative seat in the Nov. 8 election, but wishes Lucy Rehm well in replacing him.
“I called her and congratulated her, telling her to enjoy the experience and realize what a pleasure it is to serve your community,” Boe said.
Rehm, a Chanhassen City Councilor, defeated Boe for the District 48B House seat. According to unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office, Rehm garnered 10,632 votes (51 percent) compared with 10,215 (49 percent) for Boe.
“The people have spoken,” said Boe, a Republican who was seeking a third term. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve our communities. I am grateful to the residents of Chaska and Chanhassen who voted for me and supported me over these last several years.”
Boe said he was “a bit surprised” by the outcome, adding that he brought “a lot of good education to the Legislature” with his experience and knowledge on environmental and other issues.
When asked if there were particular issues that constituents voiced concern about, Boe said, “it varied from household to household” when he met people at their homes or other venues.
Boe said it “is hard to say” if he will run again for a political position, adding: “As of today, I’m just going to enjoy my time with my family and reconnect with them in ways that I wasn’t able to as a legislator.”
Rehm, a DFLer, also expressed gratitude for her supporters, including those from outside the area who went door to door on her behalf. “I am extremely grateful to everyone who supported me,” she said. “I will try not to let partisan politics get in the way of what should be done in St. Paul.”
Rehm, who said a DFL victory in the district “was a long time coming,” admitted that closing the political legislative divide may be a difficult task.
“We need to work together on the things that we (both political parties) agree on and get them funded,” she said, acknowledging that both parties have a tendency to blame the other when bills or desires favored by one side don’t come to fruition.
When asked about items she will be targeting, her list is similar to that of many legislators, including, in part: climate, mental health, school funding and gun violence.
Rehm said she was “cautiously optimistic” about winning, adding that the victory may indicate that “they are getting more progressive out here.”
Rehm said Boe was “gracious” in his call to her the day after the election.