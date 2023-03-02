Since November, Scott County officials have debated whether the conditional use permit for the Renaissance Festival should be revoked following traffic and other concerns being raised by local residents and surrounding businesses.
On March 21, a decision is likely to be made by the Scott County Commission following a Feb. 21 public hearing where Philip Kaplan, an attorney for Mid-America Festivals Corporation, which runs the event, and others presented their case for allowing it to continue. The commission ultimately voted to table the decision until March 21 mostly due to what it characterized as a lack of concrete plans.
If no decision is taken to revoke or amend the conditional use permit, the current permit will stay in place.
The commission heard a number of proposed amendments to the permit which Mid-America hopes will be enough to continue the festival.
Parking restrictions
In an attempt to address traffic concerns, Mid-America is proposing to limit the number of cars parked in lots to 8,000 patrons per day.
Scott County Planning Manager Brad Davis said vouchers would be sold — likely for $5 — by a third-party company, and a company would also manage the parking on the day of the festivals. Currently parking is free.
“These will be date-specific parking vouchers,” Davis said.
In addition, the proposal would give the commission the discretion to increase this limit of onsite parking vouchers at the request of Mid-America, Davis said.
However, Davis said the county supports a “more conservative cap of 5,000 vehicles, which not only allows for more variables in arrival patterns, but also considers the long-term capacity beyond the 2023 festival season.”
Kaplan said the numbers provided came from a third-party traffic impact study conducted by SRF consulting group, which suggested 8,000 spaces. He said it assumes conditions would be the same as 2022, when there wasn’t a professional parking management company in place.
“We think a 8,000 (parking space) limit is a conservative estimate,” Kaplan said.
Tony Janowiec, the owner of Interstate Parking Company, said his company would be able to park 1,800 to 2,200 cars per hour.
Janowiec suggested the changes would be done over the course of three years, with the first year having parking tickets bought in advance while having a way to accommodate those who show up without one. He said there is plenty of space available to park cars.
However, with a smaller cap, Janowiec said they would be “creating a real problem.”
Lacking public transit?
Davis said if 8,000 parking spaces are allowed on site, it would mean about 10,000 or more patrons would be arriving by shuttle or bus on any given day, based on past attendance.
He said the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and Southwest Transit would have a combined projected daily capacity of 6,400 patrons per day. Davis said it’s unclear how the remaining patrons would get to the festival.
According to Davis, MVTA would provide bus services from Eagle Creek during the first three weekends of the festival, and after the State Fair wraps up on Labor Day, they would be able to provide buses at the Burnsville Transit Station. Southwest Transit would be able to provide transportation from Southbridge Park and Ride.
Last year, a total of 15,300 riders took a bus to and/or from the festival over its seven-week run from late August to early October.
Davis said at the February meeting Mid-America entered into an agreement with MVTA to “demonstrate assurance of these service capacities.”
“At the time of providing this staff report for board action, the county had not heard from Southwest Transit about this type of contract or service agreement,” Davis said.
Asked if there were any staffing concerns, particularly when the festival and State Fair run concurrently, Patrick Chilton, a spokesperson for MVTA, said: “We expect there to be some challenges in meeting the staffing needs, but unlike last year, we have nearly the entire year to get ready for it.
“We’ll be able to bring on extra operators and support staff with the expectation that they’ll start at the beginning of the State Fair and work through the end of our Renaissance Festival service.”
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Transportation doesn’t think the transportation plan goes far enough, saying all patrons should be buses to the festival.
“Using bus service to shuttle attendees to the site is the most effective way to manage traffic and increase safety on the surrounding roadway system,” said MnDOT south area manager Ryan Wilson in a letter. “MnDOT strongly supports a plan designating on-site parking for employees while shuttling all attendees from the Marschall Road Transit Station, Mystic Lake, Canterbury Park or other locations. We recognize this would require significant expansion of bus service.”
Davis said because of the “uncertainties of managing transit volumes at designated park-and-ride lots,” along with the unknowns of what actual capacity local transit providers or bus companies can provide other than MVTA, he said county staff does not support the transit plan as proposed.