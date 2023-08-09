Steve Walker joined the National Guard 20 years ago for a common reason — to get the tuition benefits that would help him pay for college. As the youngest of four brothers growing up in St. Cloud, he had known just how costly college could be.
“By the time I was graduating high school, [my brothers] had shown me enough to know how much debt you can get into with college,” Walker said, adding that he joined the National Guard to avoid ending up “neck-deep in debt” like his brothers had.
As the decades unfolded, however, the Guard became much more than a means to an end for Walker — so much so that he is the newly installed veteran services officer for Carver County.
Unexpected deploymentWalker joined the National Guard unit in St. Cloud after high school. “The recruiter sold me on the idea. He said, ‘You know, the unit hasn’t deployed since World War II.’ I said, ‘OK, that sounds great,’” Walker recalled. “Well, that just meant we were due to deploy very shortly,” he jokingly added.
At the same time, Walker began attending St. Cloud State University, and by the second semester of his freshman year he was in basic training. He returned from basic training in the summer of 2005, and by the fall, Walker’s unit would be deployed to Iraq.
“It was kind of a shock to the system,” he said.
After his first deployment, Walker graduated from college with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in political science.
He went on to become a certified police officer in Brainerd for a short stint, but, he said, “I realized that it just was not the kind of work that I wanted to do.”
“I wanted to spend a lot more time with the people that you went on those calls for and really try to help them fix their problem,” Walker said. “How are we going to fix their problem so that I don’t have to go back there in another two weeks when they call for help again? Let’s solve this problem.”
This desire naturally led him to pursue veteran services work where he was “able to spend the time and build those connections with other veterans,” he said.
Federal claims to veteran services
Walker has been working in veterans services for the past eight years. In his last position, he worked at the Department of Minnesota VFW Claims office located in the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis.
Throughout his career, Walker has remained in the National Guard with a second deployment in 2011 and a third, most recent, deployment in 2021. With nearly two decades of service under his belt, Walker said he plans on retiring from the Guard soon.
“It was just kind of fortuitous timing to be able to end my military career at the time I really wanted to focus on service work and be able to help veterans at a more grassroots-level,” he said.
When he saw a veterans service officer position had opened in Carver County, he contacted his predecessor, Dan Tengwall, to discuss the role.
Compared to his claims work, “there’s a lot more individual resources that you have here at the county level between local Legions, VFW, Carver County Veterans Council, CVAP, there’s Health and Human Services,” Walker said.
While his previous position left him well-versed in federal-level resources, Walker is looking forward to learning the ins and outs of the state- and local-level services.
The situations Walker encounters as a veterans service officer run the gamut. “They’re very unique circumstances,” he said.
He recalled a recent situation in which he was helping transfer possession of the unclaimed remains of a veteran to a friend of the veteran. Another situation that stuck with Walker was when he helped a widow, who was at risk of losing her home, receive a backlog of benefits to which her deceased husband had been entitled.
Veterans services is not only about the veterans themselves but about the ripple effect their lives and deaths have on those around them.
“Whether it’s the kids going to college or their family member died on active duty and now we’re helping them try to get those benefits that they’ve earned… to try and help continue those dreams that they had just without their family [member] and trying to give them those community resources,” Walker said.
Leading the charge
During Walker’s most recent deployment, he served as the unit’s first sergeant.
“That was right during the time of the fall of Afghanistan,” Walker said. “So we ended up going and reacting to that mission within 48 hours of everything happening there.”
In high-pressure situations like that, Walker said it takes a lot of trust between leadership and other Guard members. “We were able to bring everyone home, which is great, but it was emotionally and mentally taxing on our deployment.”
Walker said he believes his leadership experience as first sergeant translates well into his new position. Specifically, he said he’s looking forward to working with his team to find new ways to maximize office efficiency and help as many veterans as possible.
It helps that Walker has worked with the county’s assistant veteran services officers, Brett Lyons and Chuck Maxfield.
“It’s always easier when it’s veterans — people tend to trust each other a little bit more knowing that you’ve done that,” he said. “I think we just already have that level of trust in each other that we’re going to take the office in the right direction.”
Walker said he has a particular passion for helping low-income veterans or veterans with housing insecurity. “How do we use the resources available to not just get them out of a hole, potentially one at a time, but how do we keep them out?” he asked.
He added: “When it comes to veterans, we are a stubborn people, so it can be difficult even when you find someone in need. But, I want to do a good job of finding and identifying the people that want to be found and making sure we are getting information out as best we can.”