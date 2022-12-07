After a two-year hiatus, Ridgeview Foundation hosted its Under the Harvest Moon gala at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Nov. 19 and raised more than $400,000, the company said.
The event drew more than 300 attendees, employees, volunteers, community members and guests. This year’s theme was Las Vegas and included annual favorites like the Dessert Dash, Guess the Ounces and Jewelry Box Surprise. Ian Leonard, Fox 9 chief meteorologist, once again served as master of ceremonies.
Proceeds from the event benefit phase one of the Cause for the Community campaign, a multi-year initiative to enhance nearly every area within the Ridgeview system, the company said. The goals of phase one include bolstering Ridgeview’s clinical education program to provide advanced training and simulation technology.