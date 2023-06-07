Last Thursday, Founder and CEO of the Center for Economic Inclusion, Tawanna Black, visited the Chaska Rotary Club to discuss how smaller communities, like Chaska, can work to cultivate an inclusive and equitable economy.
Black founded the Center for Economic Inclusion, headquartered in St. Paul, in 2017. The center offers consulting services and educational tools for employers looking to evaluate their business practices through a lens of racial equity.
Black’s work has been widely recognized, and she has received a number of awards and accolades including the City of Minneapolis History Maker and Twin Cities Business Community Impact Awards in 2021.
“The Center for Economic Inclusion in general, and the leadership of Tawanna Black specifically, reflects the aspirational goal of our Chaska Rotarians – ‘a community and marketplace that works for everyone,’” Chaska Rotary Club Program Planner Nate Bostrom said.
“Over the years I’ve spent my fair share of time at podiums like this, at Rotary Clubs across the country,” Black told Rotarians at last week’s meeting. “But as I prepared last evening to come to this particular one, I was struck because I don’t know if I’ve been to one in a community like Chaska, in a smaller community.”
Black herself grew up in a small town in Kansas and lamented the way of life that only seems to exist within smaller, tight-knit communities.
“We have the same lifestyle, and the same values, the same experiences,” she said. “And then things start to shake up a little bit.”
Black said this shake-up could be the result of a new employer coming to town who brings with them a different workforce. “Or maybe it is that the workforce in the community starts to age a bit and so churches start to not be able to stay open in the way that they did previously,” Black suggested.
“Maybe it’s all kinds of things. Maybe there’s some big political issue. Maybe it’s really a community issue, but it gets described as a political issue, and it starts to divide people who are neighbors and friends but who now see themselves on different sides of the aisle on issues” she said. “Those things that actually show up in every city everywhere, but in smaller communities where the pace of life feels good, it just feels right – those issues show up a lot differently than they do in places and spaces where people work in one neighborhood and live in a different neighborhood and exchange things a little more transactionally.”
So, Black said, as she thought about the context of her work in smaller communities she envisioned what exactly it means for a community like Chaska to build an inclusive regional economy.
She said first and foremost, inclusive economies are not born from communities “where all people are welcome, no matter who they are.” For Black, the second half of this phrase implies there’s something about an individual, whether that's race, gender, sexual orientation, or other attribute, that is worth being discounted.
Instead, she suggested people approach inclusion with a mindset of, “I want to create a place that is affirming for all people because of who they are.”
“If we want workplaces where all people truly thrive because of who they are, not in spite of who they are, we have to become extra, extra intentional about the meaning behind the words we use, the meaning behind the constructs that are behind the policies and the laws that we have,” Black said. She added that this approach is not intended to place blame on those whose society’s systems were designed to benefit, but rather, it’s an opportunity to critically examine and reflect on the way institutions and ideas have been constructed and upheld.
At the Center for Economic Inclusion, Black and her team utilize data to understand where current systems fall short of being inclusive or equitable. She said they look at education and graduation data, job placement data, incarceration rates, homeownership rates, mortgage approval and denial rates and more to get a holistic picture of a regional economy and culture.
“We have to look at the data and let it start to drive our actions and then use the data again to measure the output of those actions,” Black said. “We have to use data that’s not just about indicators that are quantitative, but also about our experience.”
“Too often we wake up wanting to see things be better, wanting to see things change, and not wanting to be changed,” Black said. “ It takes having people who are willing to help us look inside. Who’s that partner who can hold up a mirror and say, ‘You’re doing well. We’ve got a ways to go.’ Who’s that partner?”