The Chanhassen Morning Rotary club will be asking local nonprofit leaders about what it considers to be the unmet food, housing, healthcare and employment needs in Chanhassen and Carver County in its upcoming Influencer Series.
“Every year the Chanhassen Rotary offers a series inspiring the local community with well-known speakers,” series organizer and Rotary member Maud Duggan wrote in a text message. “This year the 3-part series will highlight the local heroes who are making a difference in the lives of neighbors in need. They are among the many reasons Chanhassen has been recognized as the best city in the U.S. to live.”
The series, “Connecting the Dots,” will run three consecutive Wednesdays beginning the morning of March 15. Voices from Chanhassen’s nonprofit sphere will serve as panelists to unpack questions about food and housing insecurity at a time when conversations about these topics are occurring across all levels of government and nonprofit spaces.
The series is not only meant to be informative, but will also allow attendees to network with others in the community that are looking to make a difference, the club said.
The first session will focus on homelessness in Carver County. Heather Tran from the nonprofit A Better Society will moderate a panel discussion posing the question, “Does Chanhassen, the #1 city in the U.S., have a homeless problem?”
Panelists include Greg Pavett from the Humanity Alliance, Allison Streich, deputy director for Carver County’s Community Development Agency, and C.J. Hallman from 180 Degrees, an organization offering social services to youth. They will discuss supportive housing, programs currently providing affordable housing opportunities, and the need for emergency youth housing.
At its second session, March 22, a new panel will tackle the question, “How can you give time to help others when there’s no extra time?”
Tim Mulcrome, a longtime Rotary member, will moderate the session. In addition to prioritizing service to his community, Mulcrome has had a successful law enforcement career while balancing his family and personal life, as well.
Sharon Bloodworth, CEO of White Oaks Wealth Advisors, and Jewelie Grape who, after a diverse career, opened her own law firm, will be the panelists.
The panelists will discuss their strategies and perspectives on giving back to the community while juggling professional, family, and personal responsibilities.
Finally, on March 29, the conversation will center on answering the question, “Are our neighbors in need falling through the cracks?”
Love Inc. Executive Director Al Norby will moderate the last of the influencer series discussions. He will be joined by panelists Patti Sinykin, the executive director of Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, and Mary Hernandez, the executive director and co-founder of Mi Casa.
“It’s important to share information about the landscape of food insecurity, how it has changed over the years and how we are addressing those changing needs,” Sinykin said, noting the increase in the need for food assistance.
“The focus is not only on emergency relief but on long-term solutions that address the health, nutrition and well-being of our families,” she continued.
Each session will offer free breakfast from 7-8 a.m. Afterwards, there will be an opportunity to network with others until 8:30 a.m. Sessions will take place at the Chanhassen American Legion.