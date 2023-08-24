Upwards of 150 classic cars will take to the streets of Chanhassen on Labor Day in the third ever Rotary-sponsored Classic Car Parade and Show.
Three years ago, fellow Rotarians Earl Milbrath and Mike Howe sensed the need for an end-of-summer celebration in downtown Chan and thus the Car Parade and Show was born. It was a success from the jump, with Money magazine featuring a photo of the parade in its 2021 declaration of Chanhassen as the best place to live in the country.
“We’ve got some very interesting things this year,” Milbrath said.
Some of those, he said, include a Dodge sedan from the 1920s. The 100-year-old car is somewhat of a family heirloom and has been in the current owner’s family since it was first purchased by his grandfather.
The Dixieland Pick-up Band will also be in attendance for the Monday, Sept. 4, event, bringing with it not only music but also a 1930 Model AA Ford Pickup, as well.
From classic cars throughout the ages to a bonafide Batmobile, the Chanhassen Car Parade and Show has something for car enthusiasts, history buffs and pop culture connoisseurs alike.
The nonprofit organization Cars Against Crime will be bringing its iconic Batmobile to the parade, as well as a 21-foot-long, motorized Red Radio Flyer Wagon.
After years working in security and collecting cars, Cars Against Crime Founder Mike Karch found a niche with his fleet of famous crime-fighting cars. Through the nonprofit, Karch brings the cars to events in an effort to raise money for support law enforcement causes, including Post-traumatic stress disorder.
“These people keep us safe,” Karch said. “So in our little way, if we can do something, that’s what we’re going to do.”
The parade will begin just west of Audubon Road on 78th Street and will travel down 78th to Great Plains Boulevard where it will turn right. The cars will travel around the block of 79th Street, Market Boulevard and Market Street and the parade will conclude in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ parking lot, where the show will then begin.
The car show will then take place in the parking lot until 3 p.m. There will also be prize drawings, free popcorn for kids and food and beer at the show. Visitor parking will be available in the Southwest Transit ramp.
For those who can’t wait until Labor Day, Cars and Caves will hold its August event at the Chanhassen AutoPlex this Saturday, Aug. 26. This month’s charity partner is Cars Against Crime, so attendees who offer donations or participate in the silent auction will be helping support its cause.
Cars and Caves will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with food and beverage options available, including local Chan businesses Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs and Dandy Lion Coffee.