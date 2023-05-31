As the school year comes to a close, the Chanhassen Rotary Club awarded local high school seniors who have shown a commitment to the betterment of their communities and themselves more than $30,000 in scholarships.
Rotary began accepting applications for its non-academic, service-based scholarships earlier this year, and after completing the application and interview process, 28 seniors were selected to receive awards. Seven students from the Rotary’s mentorship program, STRIVE, also received recognition at the Wednesday evening ceremony.
The award ceremony at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres featured keynote speaker Richard Coffey, chief programs officer of the nonprofit 180 Degrees. Coffey is a former basketball player for the University of Minnesota and the Timberwolves. He’s coached basketball for teams around the world, served as a U.S. Army paratrooper and worked in the private sector before his entry into the nonprofit sphere.
180 Degrees works with other nonprofits and community partners to provide individuals with the personalized tools and resources they need to succeed. Its services include emergency shelter and housing assistance, re-entry support to individuals following incarceration, and general life skills and job readiness training.
Much like the students receiving Rotary scholarships, service was ingrained in Coffey from a young age.
Coffey recalled a common occurrence in his childhood home – his mother asking him who he had helped that day. “She asked me that every single day of my life,” he said. And not wanting to return home at a loss for answers, Coffey learned to make service a daily practice in his life.
“I’ve done a lot of things. I have visited 46 different countries in the world. I have lived in seven different countries. I have played professional sports at the highest level. I’ve had an amazing career. I’ve had an amazing corporate career in sales. All of those things were amazing,” he said. “They were all amazing. But the job that I have right now of serving and working with a nonprofit and serving over 1,000 people each year – every day I get up I can say, and every night I go to bed, I can say, ‘Mama, from heaven, I helped somebody.’ That’s what life is about.”
“So graduates, thank you so much for your spirit, and make sure you continue that spirit because it changes the world,” Coffey concluded. “It absolutely, without a doubt, changes the world. Your servanthood will change this world.”
According to Service Scholarship Chair Ruth Lunde, recipients have cumulatively completed nearly 10,000 hours of volunteer work in Chanhassen and beyond.
“These students have big dreams and a big heart,” said Lunde. “We applaud how each of them has been active in making a positive difference in the community and across the world.”
2023 Rotary Service Scholarship Recipients
Julia Calos
Kaylee Cantelon
Aileen Dosev
Ryan Drahozal
Hope Durenberger
Riley Grimm
Emily Harstad
Brock Hegarty
Kylie Hughes
Nora Jacobs
Isabel Jones
Seth Kennedy
Mason Lang
Avery Linder
Amaya Plath
Emily Peterson
Valerie Rakotomalala
Tenley Rutledge
Benjamin Schubbe
Nolan Stang
Hudson Stier
Hannah Swanson
Karina Tollberg
Katherine Tran
Josephine Veum
Allie Welder
Owen Wellner
Olivia Wilson
2023 STRIVE Scholarship Recipients
Rodialys Calvente
Santiago Capurro
Uzziel Correa
Javier Garcia
Jennifer Garcia
Garrett Holasek
John Johnson