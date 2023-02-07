U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan met on Friday, Feb. 3, to discuss ongoing postal delays that some Minnesota residents are experiencing.
The meeting at Chanhassen City Hall follows a January letter to the United States Postal Service signed by Emmer, a Republican, and three other Minnesota members of Congress.
Noting numerous complaints from constituents, the letter reads, “Rural Minnesotans rely on the reliable and consistent service of the USPS to pay their bills, get their medications, and operate their small businesses.”
The signees acknowledge the disruption caused by staffing shortages, but express concern that service will continue to decline as postal workers are “stretched even further, leading to burnout and further delays.”
Ultimately, the letter requested an explanation of strategies the USPS was implementing in order to remedy the delays.
In kicking off their discussion, Emmer told Ryan, “We’re in the customer service business just like you are.”
Ryan said that people want to know what’s going on and what to expect moving forward. She expressed concern over residents’ ability to receive their mail in a timely manner now that tax filing season has begun.
The two also discussed postal staffing levels at the Chanhassen post office and how to encourage or incentivize people to seek employment with USPS. “People working these jobs are working triple-time,” said Emmer, referring to postal workers at large.
Their meeting ended with a brief conversation of Chanhassen’s civic campus project, and Ryan inquired about congressionally directed funding for renovations to the senior center.