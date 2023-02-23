As Chanhassen continues to grow, Mayor Elise Ryan wants to ensure the city is being proactive rather than reactive in its decision-making, she said at last Thursday’s Chaska Rotary meeting.
Much of Ryan’s presentation to the Rotarians focused on the latest and greatest in Chanhassen. That being said, she told the group the efforts discussed are foundational to the city’s long-term goals and sustainable growth.
Living up to the promise of being “a community for life” requires that residents are not only served at every stage of life, but that the city has taken the steps to ensure future that generations of residents are able to reap the same rewards, she said.
Ryan gave a similar presentation to the Chanhassen Rotary in January and will be presenting to the local business group “Buy Chanhassen” on Feb. 28 at the Chanhassen Legion.
Growth challenges
Ryan discussed an array of topics, beginning with the addition of a communications manager and economic development manager to the city staff.
As land becomes less available and businesses turn over, the city wants to be mindful of the ways it’s bringing people in and how it’s strengthening its relationships with existing businesses.
She also discussed changes in the fire department and gave public works a special shoutout for all the hard work it does, especially in regard to winter snow removal.
Additionally, Ryan shared news about Avienda, the potential for a new recreation center, plans for a new civic campus, and the Lake Ann Park Project.
Ryan threw a few obligatory jokes Chaska Mayor Windschitl’s way, namely about Chanhassen’s designation as the number one place to live in the United States. But, in the end, Ryan’s message was one that emphasized collaboration and cohesion among the southwest metro communities.
“We really work together to support each other, and I think that’s what makes the southwest metro as strong as it is — because we all realize the importance of living in a place that we love to live, work and play,” Ryan said.
Affordable senior housingRyan concluded her presentation by discussing Chanhassen’s new affordable senior living facility, Lake Place.
She recalled a conversation with members of the Commission on Aging in which they expressed a need for affordable senior housing. They said that once seniors sell their Chanhassen homes, it’s not always feasible to stay in the community.
Lake Place, which opened its doors last month, is a housing facility for residents 55-years-of-age and older. Half of the 110 units are priced at an affordable rate while the other half is market price.
“We wanted to build a place that was really high-end quality and served the needs of our community and seniors so that we really live up to our motto ‘A community for life,’” said Ryan.
Presently, there are a handful of expressly senior housing options available in Chanhassen with a combined total of 613 units. Approximately two-thirds of these units are designated for independent senior living and the other third provides assisted living or memory care.