A Savage man connected to a federal investigation into the alleged misuse of child nutrition funds has been arrested and charged with passport fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
FBI agents arrested Mohamed Jama Ismail, 49, on April 20 at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport while he was boarding a flight to Amsterdam, the agency said in a news release April 21.
Court documents allege that Ismail applied for a passport after falsely claiming that he had lost his current one. His passport had actually been seized by law enforcement officers during a Jan. 20 search of his home.
Ismail appeared in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer on April 21.
The investigation centers on the alleged misappropriation of Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.
In its news release, the Justice Department said investigators identified several companies, including Empire Cuisine & Market in Shakopee, that were receiving a suspiciously high amount of reimbursements under the food program.
Ismail and a partner owned and controlled Empire Cuisine & Market, which he and others used to fraudulently obtain, launder, and misappropriate millions of dollars in federal funds, the Justice Department alleged.
Collectively, Empire Cuisine & Market and other companies allegedly received more than $30 million in program funds from approximately May 2020 to January 2022.
Investigators allegedly recovered receipts for more than $800,000 in international wire transfers from Empire Cuisine & Market to entities in China, the Justice Department said.
Bank records show that all of the money sent to China was traceable to Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. Bank records also show that more than $700,000 in program funds were wired from a company called Empire Enterprises (previously transferred from Empire Cuisine & Market) to Nairobi, Kenya in 2021, the Justice Department said.