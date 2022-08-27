In March of 2020, students across the state went to school in person for the last time that school year following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the last time students had to pay for lunch or breakfast.
Now the National School Lunch Program is back in place, meaning that families must apply in order for their students to qualify for free or reduced lunch.
With the first days of school less than two weeks away, school districts across the region are doing what they can to encourage families to apply.
“We want to make sure everyone knows that there’s this opportunity out there for funding if they’re not aware,” said Tiffany Olson, communications and community partnerships supervisor for Shakopee Public Schools.
Public outreach Jim Miklausich, the assistant superintendent for the Shakopee Public Schools, said that students and their families in the district speak over 70 languages and that the district works to make sure they have the application materials in as many languages as possible.
Miklausich said that at the open houses for the secondary schools, they will have people available to help those interested fill out the required paperwork and will be making sure the applications are filled out when elementary students go in for check-and-connect meetings.
“We know that we will put it in every family’s hands twice,” Miklausich said.
As far as the application numbers, Miklausich said that they should be seeing the results of their mailing by early next week. He said that with the costs of groceries and other everyday essentials going up in price due to inflation, he thinks they will see more people looking for ways to save money.
As of this week, 32.34% of students have been approved and it is expected that number will grow, according to Olson. Last year 31.79% of applications were approved in Shakopee.
Miklausich explained that he tells parents that being part of the meal benefit program means they can save about $3 per child per day for lunches.
“I’m feeling optimistic about families getting the paperwork in this year,” he said.
Emily Malone, director of child nutrition for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, said that at the end of the school year, a message was put in the principal’s newsletters letting families know that they would have to apply for free and reduced lunch.
Malone said that families can apply through the school cafe app, or can do it through the school district’s website, printing it off and then bringing it to the district office or mailing it.
Malone said that 16 percent of students have qualified so far, which is right around where they usually are at this point. “We haven’t noticed a large increase or decrease,” said Malone.
Not just free meals Olson said that one of the things the district emphasizes is that receiving a meal benefit doesn’t just help when it comes to breakfasts and lunches.
Students that qualify for free and reduced lunch are also entitled to benefits like additional funding for technology and internet access, help with AP testing fees, and reduced fees for sports and activities.
As a whole, school districts also benefit from the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, including additional funding depending on how many students in the district qualify.
Eligibility In Minnesota, one of the ways a student can qualify for free and reduced lunch is through their household participating in the Minnesota Family Investment Program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
In addition, this year Gov. Tim Walz announced that approximately 200,000 students who are on Medicaid will automatically be enrolled or re-enrolled in the free meals programs after Minnesota was accepted into a new pilot program which is funded by the USDA.
In Shakopee schools, it means 1,800 students will automatically be enrolled in the meals benefit program.
“This is a huge win for Minnesota families and schools. As a former classroom teacher of 20 years, I know that accessibility of school meals is top of mind for thousands of families and students preparing for school in the fall,” Walz said. “This project means fewer children will go hungry at school next year, and we know that’s the number one way we can help students succeed. “
According to Malone, 8% of the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools’ population qualifies for free or reduced lunches through through Medicaid, 4% through other direct certification programs, and 4% based on household income.
In Jordan Public Schools, 15% of students qualified for free or reduced lunch pre-COVID. For the Eastern Carver County School District, about 17.8% of students qualified before the pandemic.
For those qualifying based on income, the income threshold begins with $25,142 for a one-person household and goes up by $8,732 per additional person. For example, a household can qualify if the income level is $51,338 or less and a household of eight people can if the total household income is $86,266 or less.
Olson said that one of the main reasons the district works to make sure all families in the district apply for the meal benefit is because people don’t always know that they qualify based on income eligibility.
“There are a number of people who don’t recognize they meet the income threshold,” she said.