Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Wednesday as snow has continuously fallen for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region.
Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the National Weather Service-Twin Cities, additional snowfall accumulations may add up to a few inches through Thursday.
Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with NWS-Twin Cities, said that as of noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a total of 11.3 inches from the latest snow shower had fallen in Chanhassen and up to 10.3 inches had fallen in Scott County.
"Over the last day or so, the storm system has stalled over us, so we're getting this continual snow happening over our area," Grunzke said. "There will be more light snow until Thursday morning. The system will start pushing to the east and snow will taper off and it will finally come to an end. We're looking at an additional one to three inches of more snow in Carver County."
Grunzke said the region has above the normal range for snowfall this time of year.
"We're above normal for snowfall this year. For Chanhassen, right now we're at 40.8 inches for the year which our snowfall year goes from July 1 to June 30 of the next year," Grunzke said. "During that timeframe since July 1, we're at 40.8 inches, which is 20.8 inches over the normal range."
In Scott County, Grunzke said Shakopee is at 20.8 inches for the year, Prior Lake at between 23 and 25 inches and Jordan at 37 inches.
"Our office in Chanhassen does observation every six hours," Grunzke added. "Some places record more than others. Since midnight on Wednesday, there has been 4.5 inches of snow that has fallen in Chanhassen."
School closures
The Prior Lake-Savage Area School District closed Jan. 3 and 4. All in-person before and after-school evening activities were canceled. The district stated that Tuesday was the first inclement weather day of the school year for students.
On Wednesday, school was closed for early learning and elementary students, though students in grades 6-12 had an E-Learning Day.
Eastern Carver County Schools also announced school closures on Tuesday and Wednesday.