The Minnesota Department of Education recently published its annual Report Card, allowing the public to see how Minnesota students are faring when compared to state standards.
The Report Card can be found online and “is designed to provide parents, educators, schools, districts and citizens with easy access to important information about schools to help them make decisions and be engaged in the education of Minnesota students,” according to the Minnesota Report Card.
Eastern Carver County Public Schools continue to score above state averages in reading, math and science standards, but it’s clear the effects of the pandemic disruption are enduring as the number of students meeting state standards remains stagnant or below pre-pandemic levels.
Math standards
The number of ECCS students meeting state math standards is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 60.6% of the district met these standards. After falling to 52.3% in 2021, the number of students meeting math standards has increased to 59.5% in 2023.
Reading standards
Reading has stayed around the 60-61% mark for the last three years. In 2019, 67.1% of ECCS students met state reading standards.
Science standards
In 2019, 59.5% of ECCS students met science standards. Like the other subjects, this percentage fell to 50.1% in 2021, and in 2023 that number is 50.5%.
Meanwhile, the 2022 ECCS graduation rate reached nearly 95% — the district’s highest rate in the last four years.
The percentage of ECCS students who consistently attend school, moreover, exceeds the state average, with 80.4% consistently attending. Statewide that figure is 69.8%
Statewide proficiency in science and reading continues to decline, the Report Card shows, while proficiency in math remains ten percentage points below 2019 numbers.In a press release, the Minnesota Department of Education stated the data “underscores the need for the investments in education made during the legislative session by Governor Tim Walz and the legislature in literacy, education workforce and student support.”On the other hand, some Republicans expressed frustration over the measures passed during the last legislative session.”The hundreds of mandates on schools and teachers passed by Democrats this year will only exacerbate this problem,” Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, said in a press release. “The cost of these mandates leaves our schools underfunded, understaffed, and unprepared to tackle the biggest challenges our students face.”