Schram Haus Brewery will be celebrating 90 years since the end of prohibition on April 7, 1933, with a day full of speakeasy style events.
To give a nod to the once thriving brewing town of Chaska, anyone who is 90 or older will receive a free beer on April 7. Senior living homes and communities are encouraged to celebrate the day from 12-3 p.m.
In speakeasy fashion, a cask lager will be available to those who uncover the secret password with the beertenders, the brewery said. Password clues will be available on social media: Facebook.com/schramhaus and Instagram @schramhaus.
Trainwreck Duet will also be at the brewery, located at 3700 Chaska Boulevard, Chaska, MN, 55318, to play from 6-9 p.m.