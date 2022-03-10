Scott County Library has permanently eliminated late fines for overdue books and materials as the system continues to reconsider policies that can create barriers to library use.
Late fines had been suspended in the library system for nearly two years — a decision driven by the COVID pandemic — but the Scott County Board voted March 1 to make the fine elimination permanent.
Library patrons must still pay off account balances that have been accrued for other reasons, such as losing or damaging a book.
“This is going to be getting more materials into the hands of more Scott County residents, which brings us closer to the library’s mission — connecting all residents with resources, support and opportunity,” Scott County Library Director Jake Grussing said. “I think one of the best ways to do that is to create a penalty-free, welcoming environment for anybody who wants to use the library.”
The decision on late fees comes a few months after the seven-library system permanently extended after-hours services at its Jordan branch so patrons can use the library in the morning or at night when the building is not staffed. The county could extend that service to some of its other libraries.
PUBLIC INPUT
Scott County Library temporarily suspended fines at the start of the pandemic. Grussing said the system’s advisory board recognized people’s priorities were less about getting to the library in a timely manner and more focused on safety and other pandemic-related issues.
Over the past couple of years, Grussing said, he regularly checked in with the advisory board about what would be the best decision moving forward. The conversation around permanently eliminating fines began in fall 2021.
The board dedicated several meetings to hearing staff reports and anecdotal feedback from the public.
Grussing said the public feedback was overwhelmingly positive regarding fine eliminations, with many people saying the decision would help alleviate the financial stresses that often come with checking out library materials.
“Overdue fines for some people are a barrier to access,” he said. “They don’t want to come into the library and check out a stack of books for their kids because they’re afraid of having one more bill they might have to pay.”
The library system also analyzed data regarding fine amounts and the workload assigned to staff members taking care of the money.
If the advisory board reinstated overdue fines for 2022, Grussing said Scott County Library would have anticipated approximately $25,000 in revenue from fines alone. Fines used to be 10 cents a day for late youth materials and 30 cents a day for adult materials.
The accounting procedures that came with handling overdue fines were time consuming for library staff, according to Grussing. He added that staff members can now reallocate their time toward public service.
To address concerns about accountability, the library system will take more steps in encouraging people to return their items on time.
According to Grussing, a pre-overdue notice will be sent to people via email to remind them of their items being due in upcoming days. One-week and two-week late emails will be sent if people fail to return materials after the due date.
An item will be considered unreturned 21 days after the due date, which will trigger a mailed bill for the item.
Those with $25 or more in charges on their accounts will have their library cards blocked. People with blocked cards cannot check out physical materials but will still have full access to eBooks, meeting rooms, public library computers and other services.
The advisory board unanimously agreed in October that eliminating overdue fines would be the best option.
From there, Grussing brought the recommendation to a December workshop for the Scott County Board of Commissioners. The board unanimously approved the resolution at its March 1 meeting.
“The library board did take this very seriously,” District 1 Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke said. “They looked at what’s happening in other systems who already made this change, talked about accountability and the lessons that can be learned from that and still decided to go with this route.”
A GROWING TREND
Prior to the fine elimination, Scott County Library had found other ways to lessen the financial burden on residents.
For instance, it allowed kids to check out two items at a time without worrying about fines. “It was a way to introduce kids to using the library and trying to be responsible without penalizing them if they screw up,” Grussing said.
The system also introduced automatic renewals at the start of 2020 and created the Read Down program a few years ago. During summer, people of all ages could come to the library and “read down” their fees. For every 20 minutes read, $2 would be taken off a person’s fine balance.
While the pandemic has paused this program due to a drop in in-person activity, Grussing said the library system may consider bringing it back.
He said Scott County Library budgeted $110,000 for overdue fines in 2009, but recent programs like these have resulted in a steady drop over the years. For 2022, the library system reduced different expense lines to finish the year on budget. In the long-term, Grussing said the libraries will either make these reductions permanent, find newer ways to bring in revenue or submit a budget increase request.
CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY
Scott County Library joins a growing number of library systems in the metro area that have recently decided to eliminate late fines. This trend has also influenced other nearby library systems to discuss the idea.
The Carver County Library system does not currently have a policy in place for eliminating fines. The libraries temporarily paused fines at the start of the pandemic, but resumed the charging policy last July.
Carver County Library Director Heidi Hoks said that while this is the current policy, the library system has floated the idea of stopping overdue fines. “Leadership has been evaluating eliminating fines, but for us it really comes down to budget constraints,” she said. “There are concerns that patrons won’t be as motivated to return materials.”
In 2019, overdue fines generated $85,100 towards the Carver County Library operating budget.
Like in Scott County, the Carver County Library system has also implemented programs to address worries over late fines.
For over a decade, the library system has sponsored a month-long program in October that waives fines when teens return overdue materials. Hoks said she has noticed an increase in library traffic from teens every year they run the program.
She added that the Carver County Library system is in the discussion phase for several ideas revolving around reducing or eliminating fines.
“We’ve definitely spoken about the fact that we want to reduce barriers to access of our materials — reducing or eliminating funds is one way to do that,” she said. “We’re working toward making the library as comfortable, inviting and welcoming as possible to all people in the community.”