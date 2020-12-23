Despite COVID, Victoria Scouts Troop 589 found a way to spread Christmastime cheer to residents at Auburn Homes & Services.
In a typical year, scouts would host a Christmas party with music, food and gifts in person, according to Scoutmaster Scott Patz.
This time around, the 60-some-person troop made over 100 cards and collected candy, socks and scarves for the residents, coordinated by four scot patrols. Items were delivered by scouts to Auburn Homes.
“Our scouts stepped up to help spread holiday cheer, where it is most needed,” Patz said in a press release.