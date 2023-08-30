Highway 41 reopened Aug. 29 between Highway 5 in Chanhassen and Lyman Boulevard in Chaska, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The section of road had been closed since July 25 due to the Downtown Highway 41 Project.
Highway 41 remains closed between Hazeltine Boulevard and north of Peavey Road for the construction of a roundabout, with only business traffic allowed between the closure and Lyman Boulevard.
Drivers can anticipate occasional shoulder closures in late September to the middle of October near the Highway 41 and 82nd Street intersection as new traffic lights are installed.