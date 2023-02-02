The Chanhassen Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2023 Chanhassen Rotary Service Scholarship.
”In Rotary, we are committed to ‘Service above self’ and are delighted to see young people who invest time volunteering. We can award a total of $25,000 this year in Service Scholarships to high school seniors for their contributions helping others,” said Programs Chair Ruth Lunde.
The scholarship is not based on GPA or academic standing, but rather offered to students who have demonstrated a commitment to service in their community. Scholarships are available to graduating seniors who are either residents of Chanhassen or seniors of Chanhassen High School.
Scholarships, of varying dollar amounts, begin at $750 and will be awarded to at least 10 applicants.
Select finalists will then be interviewed about their volunteer and service experience.
Applications are due March 1. For more information visit the Chanhassen Rotary website.