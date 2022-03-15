The Shakopee Knights of Columbus is presenting its 39th production of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light.”
The play will begin at 8 p.m. March 24-26 at St. Mark’s Church, 350 Atwood St., in Shakopee. Prelude music begins at 7:40 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
The play centers around the story of Jesus’ final days on earth, his crucifixion and his resurrection. Twenty songs are included in the production.
This year’s cast and crew is made up of about 40 actors, a 40-voice choir and 20 behind-the-scenes crew members from Shakopee and surrounding cities.
The performance on Thursday, March 24, will feature Spanish narration. The Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, performances will feature English narration.
More information can be found at www.shakopeepassionplay.org.