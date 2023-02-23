In 2021, Shakopee Public Schools was faced with major budget cuts in order to balance its budget in part due to the amount of revenue the district received from the state.
Typically, the state provides an increase to the general education formula each year of the biennium budget; however, Shakopee School Board Chair Kristi Peterson said inflation isn’t taken into account.
“While public schools across the state have been appreciative of the small increases on the formula in the past, these small increases have not kept up with inflation,” Peterson said.
Now legislation is being considered which would provide a 5% increase for each year of the biennium budget, and would also include an inflation component to it for years going forward. According to a document from House Research, the increases for the general education basic formula allowance would increase from $6,863 per pupil to $7,206 for fiscal year 2024, and to $7,566 for fiscal year 2025.
“The general education formula investment is always one of our top priorities in a legislative budget-setting session,” said Kirk Schneidawind, executive director of the Minnesota School Board Association, in an email. “This aid provides our school districts with the most flexibility. In addition the bill links the general education formula to an inflationary growth factor to create predictable and stable funding for our school districts.”
Schneidawind said the basic education formula is the largest source of revenue for all school districts “accounting for approximately 56% of a school districts operating revenue.”
Tough decisions
Peterson didn’t have to think far back to highlight difficult times the Shakopee district was in due to finances when she testified at a recent House Education Finance committee meeting.
“In my district, our school board recently had to make the gut wrenching decision to reduce our budget by $7.5 million just to balance our expenditures with the revenue that we received. This resulted in the reduction of 50 classroom teachers, several counselors and other classroom support positions,” Peterson said.
Following the cuts, Peterson said the school board went to the taxpayers asking for additional funds. In the fall of 2021, voters approved a referendum to increased funding to the school district.
“It forced our district to ask our community for additional tax dollars just to balance our budget and restore some of these significant cuts that were made,” Peterson said. “Our local taxpayers should not have to provide the extra funding to support Shakopee Public Schools for state mandates that are unfunded.”
Bursnville-Eagan-Savage Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg said when the budget was being set by the school board last year, the district made $1.2 million in budget reductions, “which included everything from $28,000 less for marketing to leaving the Data & Assessment Coordinator position unfilled, to delaying construction of some facilities like bathrooms for special education classrooms.”
“Fortunately — thanks to the federal pandemic relief funding — most of the reductions last year didn’t involve programs or class sizes,” Tinklenberg said.
For the 2021-2022 school year, Tinklenberg said the district used a combination of federal pandemic aid, the district’s fund balance and savings realized because of the pandemic to cover a nearly $10 million deficit.
In previous years, Tinklenberg said the district had to discontinue middle school athletics, which was reinstated this year, and had to cut fifth-grade band.
“We used to have elementary orchestra programs at Harriet Bishop and Rahn Elementary schools. It’s impossible to say what would have been kept had we been receiving inflationary adjustments to state aid, but some of those things, for sure,” Tinklenberg said.
Tinklenberg explained how despite the small increases for state aid, the school district still “found ways to add or protect a lot of important things in our district — things that have proven incredibly useful over the past couple of years.”
“In large part, that’s because of ongoing support from our local taxpayers (who approved tax increases in 2015, 2017 and 2019),” Tinklenberg said in an email.
Examples include school nurses, social workers at every school, cultural liaisons, offering mental health counseling in school, adding advanced learning specialists at elementary schools as part of the PreK-12 Pathways expansion among more.
Tinklenberg said a 3% increase would mean an increase of about $1.86 million in revenue while a 5% increase would mean an increase of about $3 million.