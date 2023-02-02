A 17-year-old boy from an east Twin Cities metro community who was shot and died early Thursday morning was apparently shot in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a report at 2:43 a.m. of a teenage boy at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Eden Prairie Police Department officers had been in pursuit of a vehicle headed toward the hospital, where the pursuit ultimately concluded, according to the release. The victim was inside the vehicle, accompanied by friends who were driving him to the hospital, the release said.
Preliminary information indicated that the teen was shot in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen, the sheriff's office said. An 18-year-old female acquaintance of the victim, who is suspected of inflicting the gunshot wound, was in custody. She is also from an east metro community, authorities said.
The incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office release.