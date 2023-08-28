Mandi Sanchez stood over a new decal-like sign on the sidewalk near Gazebo Park in downtown Carver.
“I don’t know what the levee project is,” she said. “I just moved to this area and I saw the sign here, so I’m going to try and learn a bit more about it.”
The Carver Levee Project is an effort to make necessary improvements to the levee to protect downtown property and citizens from Minnesota River floodwaters.
The path toward certifying the levee carries an estimated $13 million price tag through a number of funding sources. After receiving a $6 million flood mitigation grant, there remains about a $3 million gap for 100 percent financing, according to Mayor Courtney Johnson.
The new signage in downtown Carver is one of the methods the city is using to try and keep the community abreast of the project status, Johnson said.
“This is going to be a pretty significant construction plan for our downtown area and the signs with the QR code is a way of letting folks know about it — giving them the resources so they can be educated and learn more about it if they are so intent,” she said.
The code, when scanned, takes the viewer to the website that provides detailed information about the project.
“The QR code is part of a larger comprehensive communications plan,” Johnson said, noting that the website includes documents, history and other informational items related to the project.