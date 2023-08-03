A sign marking the renamed Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway was installed Thursday near Paisley Park in Chanhassen.
Gov. Tim Walz signed a law in May to rename a stretch of Highway 5 in honor of the late pop star, a lifelong Minnesotan who lived and made music at the iconic Paisley Park studios.
"What a beautiful day," said Mark Webster, a Prince associate who worked on the project to rename the highway. He appeared at the private event with Sharon L. Nelson, a half-sister of Prince's.
Nelson said she hopes motorists will think of Prince and his music every time they pass the sign. "Don't forget about him, now," she said.
A handful of others also attended the sign installation, including state Rep. Lucy Rehm and state Sen. Julia Coleman, both of whom backed the highway name change in the Legislature.
Bob Finn of Chanhassen, who lives in the neighborhood and worked on the sign project with Webster, was also there. "It's very emotional," he said. "He was a great neighbor of mine for 25 years."