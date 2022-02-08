Courtney Frederickson and Hannah Hedstrom were back in the gymnasium where they spent many nights, in practices, in games — first as supportive sisters, then as members of the Minnetonka girls basketball varsity team.
No homecoming reunion would be complete without a photo to mark the occasion. And Frederickson and Hedstrom knew exactly where to go: underneath the state championship banner from 2016.
For some, it’s hard to believe it’s been six years since Minnetonka celebrated on the Williams Arena floor as state champions. For others, it feels like a lifetime ago. But what hasn’t changed is the bond that team felt.
“There were so many ups and downs, but what I remember is playing with my best friends, and how special that was,” Hedstrom said. “Courtney and I talked about that. We all had college careers, but what you never get back is that feeling of enjoying going to practice, being with that group. Yeah, we were focused, we wanted to win state, but I think we also had this type of levity I never felt again.”
The moments off the court. The moments together as friends.
“I don’t remember a time I was like, ‘ahh, we have practice today.’ Every single day was fun,” Lizzie Odegard said. “I never got burnt out. The season is so long; it’s easy to run your body down mentally, physically and emotionally, but I never felt that. It was always fun. We had this amazing team chemistry. It was a great day, everyday.”
Minnetonka’s starting five in the 2015-16 season were all seniors. Many grew up together, beginning a journey as early as fourth grade.
“What I remember was before the season, we were in the east gym, and we all wrote down what our goal was on a slip of paper, and literally like 90 percent of our team wrote ‘win state,’” Laura Hamilton said. “Looking back, that was an ambitious goal. Totally possible goal, but in college they teach you smart goals. Something measurable. And here we were, going for the big prize.”
WHAT MAKES THEM STRONGER
The 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons ended the same way for Minnetonka, disappointingly, inside the dark gymnasium at Minneapolis Roosevelt High School. Beaten by Eden Prairie and Hopkins in the Section 6AAA finals. Denied the program’s first trip back to state since 1999.
So when new section assignments were announced for 2015-16, the Skippers separated from many of their Lake Conference rivals, it was a breath of fresh air.
Head coach Leah Dasovich said game-planning for a team for a third time in the season, most likely the third meeting in a six-week stretch, was difficult.
“I think taking that mental part out of it. We still had a tough section with Shakopee and teams, but I think we knew the path was easier than before,” Odegard said.
Through six games, Minnetonka was 3-3, having suffered losses to Rochester Mayo and Eastview and St. Michael-Albertville in back-to-back contests.
“The start to that season. The thought that we could go all the way, but the way it began where there was a lot of uncertainty. Once we picked up some momentum, I think we started to learn what it takes to win something like that. It obviously takes a lot of work and a lot of talent and a lot of skill, but it takes a little bit of luck, it takes things going your way,” Dasovich said.
“Those losses were a slap in the face. We had this goal and we were not on track to do that,” Hamilton said.
That adversity, something a team generally feels once or twice a season, can be a turning point.
“I don’t think we have that successful of an ending without that start we had,” Frederickson said.
Minnetonka would win 18 straight games, the first of those coming on the heroics of the program’s all-time career points (1,803) and rebounds leader (1,043) in Frederickson.
Trailing 63-61 in the closing seconds against Eden Prairie, Grace Allen pushed the ball up the court, finding Frederickson in the corner. Her 3-pointer at the buzzer clinched the 64-63 win, and established the program scoring record in the process.
“The turning point was that Eden Prairie game at home we should have lost. Courtney hit that shot in the corner. Grace found her from half-court. That was a major turning point that we were able to overcome being down in that game. We didn’t trail in many games after that,” Dasovich said.
Minnetonka’s only other loss came in the regular season finale, a defeat to Hopkins, splitting the season series between the top-two ranked programs in the state.
WINNER-TAKE-ALL
Minnetonka, the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, advanced to the championship easily, winning by 30 over Anoka and 25 over White Bear Lake.
It set-up a third meeting with Hopkins in the finals.
Minnetonka held Hopkins forward Nia Hollie in check in the first half, while Royals’ star guard Ashley Bates was in foul trouble, playing just 26 minutes, scoring 28 points. The Skippers led 34-26 at halftime.
“It wasn’t a pretty game. Watching back, there were a lot of free throws. A lot of missed free throws. Everyone is so tight, nervous, those championship games end up being a game of attrition,” Dasovich said.
Minnetonka took 38 foul shots in the game. On a night where Hopkins was unable to make a 3-pointer, the Skippers just 2-of-18 themselves, Minnetonka found a way.
Odegard scored 17 points with 23 rebounds while all eight players contributed to the point total, reserve Chrissy Carr, the daughter of former Minnesota Timberwolf Chris Carr, scoring 10 points off the bench. Sophomores Megan Walker and Kayla Mershon added four points each, as well.
“What the senior class did well was owning the pressure,” Hedstrom said. “They could just play, and maybe not feel the loosiness that maybe the seniors couldn’t. That last game in a Minnetonka jersey feeling. Looking back, the girls we had coming off the bench, it was crazy how deep we were.”
Up two points with 77 seconds remaining, Allen’s baseline drive and finish was part of a four-point possession that sealed the win for Minnetonka.
“I remember I drove and got fouled, so it was an and-one,” Allen said.
“It was the first time I felt like we’re really going to do this,” Frederickson said.
It was the perfect ending for Allen: beating a Hopkins team that had been their nemesis since elementary days.
THE MEMORIES
Dasovich has often re-watched games from that 2015-16 season. A way to reconnect to the scores, the moments that happened on the court. Over time, those details get fuzzy. But not the moments before the game, after in the locker room, on the bus, at dinner, in the gym at practice.
The “black-hole stomach” of Allen.
The “aging of 10 years” of Hedstrom.
The moments not recorded.
“What I learned from all of this, in high school and college basketball, is the most important thing is the relationships you have. The people. It was great we won state, amazing, but these are lifelong friendships. You don’t necessarily remember all the stats, the losses, but you remember the memories,” Odegard said.
Dasovich said it was how real the teammates could be around each other that grew that chemistry.
“You had no problem looking each other in the eye, and Laura could say to Grace, ‘we need you to do this. You’re not doing this.’ You wouldn’t get catty about it, you wouldn’t get emotional about it. You respected each other so much that you could have those conversations and it didn’t affect the way that you played,” the coach said.
“That veteran part, that maturity, is something I see in my team now, with Kiani (Lockett) and Desiree (Ware). They are that steady and unflappable. We have some young kids that haven’t been in these moments yet. I’m hoping that same thing will build as we progress through the season,” she added.