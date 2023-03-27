The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, through its Understand Native Minnesota campaign, recently announced it is providing an $80,000 grant to the Three Rivers Park District to develop new Native American education programming at Lowry Nature Center.
Located in the 3,719-acre Carver Park Reserve in Victoria, the Lowry Nature Center hosts over 500 school groups and field trips annually. The Lowry Nature Center was the first public nature center to open in Minnesota and has been serving the community since 1969. One of four nature centers in Three Rivers Park District, the nature center has hosted more than 43,000 visitors in 2022, and its staff taught 280 public programs and hosted 575 school field trips.
According to a press release from SMSC, Three Rivers Park District will utilize the grant money to develop an interpretive trail highlighting Dakota perspectives on various natural resources found in Carver Park Reserve, including plant names and uses. This trail will enhance current Native American education materials for preK-12 school groups and general park visitors, serve as a destination and resource for park educators to improve Native education offerings and training, and bring awareness to and celebrate Native people who live in Minnesota.
"Schools have come to Lowry for many years for field trips that enhance classroom learning about Dakota traditions," Allison Neaton, education supervisor at Lowry Nature Center, said in the release. "We are excited to collaborate with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and other Dakota people to accurately and authentically interpret Dakota perspectives on natural resources in Carver Park."
The project is scheduled to open to the public during the summer 2024.