The Chaska Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club is hosting a March 4 benefit at Dahlgreen Golf Course for Mike Dauwalter, a rural Cologne man who has been suffering from a rare form of cancer.
Dauwalter was diagnosed with Adeno Carcinoma ALK+ in 2013 and has not been able to physically work for the past two years. He had a seizure three years ago that left his left arm and leg partially paralyzed and developed an infection last summer that required surgery.
Leading up to the benefit, people can participate in an online auction by visiting faheysales.com.
The March 4 event will begin at 10 a.m. with a snowmobile/UTV ride on the golf course, continue with pickups for the online auction between 3-6 p.m. and wrap up with a 4 p.m. all-you-can-eat chili feed. The golf course is located at 6940 Dahlgren Road in Chaska.
The cost for the chili feed is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
–To make a monetary donation, write out checks payable to the Mike Dauwalter Benefit Fund and mail them to Chaska Sno-Hawks, P.O. Box 223, Chaska, MN 55318.
–To make a donation to the silent auction or to purchase a raffle ticket, call Cindy Dauwalter at 612-709-3163 or Mary Olson at 612-369-1789.
The Chaska Sno-Hawks have raised $380,000 over the past decade for people dealing with health crises.