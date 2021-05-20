Warm(ish) weather looks like it’s here to stay: More and more cars are driving with their car windows down. Baseball is in season. Apartment boilers are turned off.
And, take a look into the sky and you may see more and more colored cloth flying about: kites.
WHERE TO FLY
Though a drive from the southwest metro, the less-than-an-hour commute to Hastings might be worth it for kite enthusiasts.
Often called one of the best kite-flying spots around, the top of Schaar’s Bluff Trailhead in the Spring Lake Park Reserve is a view to behold. Overlooking the Mississippi River Valley, kite-fliers can stop for some good gusts.
According to the Minnesota Kite Society’s list of Favorite Places to Fly, Schaar’s Bluff has “great views” of the river and is a “great place” for year-round flying until 10 p.m. Dakota County’s Solid Flight Flying Club even teaches the art of kite flying here, giving tips on repairing and building kites, too.
Closer to home, other favorite spots are Bloomington’s Washburn Elementary soccer fields, Maplewood’s Battle Creek Regional Park, and St. Paul’s Harriet Island.
The Minnesota Kite Society’s website warns flying kites within five miles of an airport needs prior airport approval. Some cities also limit kite flying over public roads, so check local laws before heading out.
HOW TO FLY — SAFELY
The society’s website has a few tips on how to keep this hobby courteous and safe.
The first is to never fly a kite near power lines or in the rain. This could lead to electric shock.
For beginners, delta kites are generally considered the easiest to fly in light winds and are simpler to get up in the air. Delta kites are shaped like birds; diamond kites are what you’d typically think of as classic.
Some enthusiasts recommend beginners have two kites — one for high-wind days and one for not-so-blustery afternoons.
More difficult kites are box kites, for higher winds, and stunt kites with two lines that require more expertise. The Mall of America offers a few stores to purchase kites, or you can always make your own.
People-wise, be sure to watch out for passersby or other people flying kites. Though not usually considered a dangerous activity, the society says you could hurt yourself or someone else if a stunt kite is flown above people’s heads, or flown recklessly.
When putting a kite together, be sure to follow the assembly instructions. And if kite lines get tangled, it’s recommended to walk towards the other person to untangle them.
“It’s safer and it works!” the society states.
So perhaps it’s time to detangle that kite and head outdoors for a spring state-of-mind outing.