The Eastern Carver County Schools Garage Band program brings music-minded students from across the district together to learn the essentials of rock music while playing some of their favorite songs.
And next month, the program will bring those students to the nation’s country music hub — Nashville, Tennessee.
Started 20 years ago by husband and wife duo, Eric and Heidi Songer, Garage Band began as an Intro to Rock class at Chaska Middle School and has since snowballed into a multi-genre, multi-band program available to students through ECCS Community Education.
Eric Songer is one of the band directors at Chaska Middle School West and is coming up on his 27th year of teaching in the district.
The initial Intro to Rock class was followed by a beginner-level class — aptly named School of Rock — and eventually Garage Band was added to the program.
Garage Band was intended to be “an audition class for students who had already been playing instruments and didn’t really need to learn how, but they wanted to play in an actual rock band,” Songer said.
“So that started as one band and it’s slowly grown over the years and now this summer we have seven student rock bands, grades six through 12,” he said.
And if rock isn’t one’s forte, the program now includes a wide range of musical stylings.
“We have country bands, hip hop groups, pop ensembles, guitar classes, technology, songwriting classes,” he said. “So like a lot of things that you wouldn’t usually think of when you think of ‘band.’”
Some students aren’t “interested in singing in the choir or playing trumpet in the band; they want to DJ, or they want to rap, or they want to play guitar,” Songer said. “And then you also get a lot of kids who are already in the band, choir, orchestra program that just want more … so it’s a really great program for kids finding each other, finding their people, as I say, and offering them an education and experience that goes beyond traditional music education.”
Chaska High School student and drummer Connor LeSueur has been in Garage Band for almost three years.
“I liked the thought of being part of a group that plays a lot of the music I like to listen to,” LeSueur said. “It’s just a lot of fun to be able to just come together with people once a week and just make some pretty cool sounds.”
Soon-to-be Chaska High School junior Emmitt Lopahs expressed a similar sentiment.
For him, finding a community of people who share his passion for music is one of the most rewarding aspects of the Garage Band program. Students from different schools across the district get to come together and work with people they may not have met otherwise, he said.
“I think the community is really awesome,” Lopahs said. “I love performing with them.”
Twelve-year-old Brielle Christenson sings and plays guitar in one of the bands.
“I’ve been wanting to be in a rock band since I was like nine,” she said. “But it’s kind of hard to get that started when you’re that age. So when I heard about Garage Band, I was like, ‘That sounds perfect for me.’”
Christensen added that her Garage Band instructors gave her the tools to start writing her own music and, since then, she’s even begun playing her music at the farmer’s market.
The students said they appreciate the collaborative environment of Garage Band and the creativity it fosters. “The instructors are so talented … so they definitely help us a lot, but we are also able to give our input and stuff, which is really nice,” Christenson said.
To Lopahs, the instructors are the glue that holds the band together. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be a band.”
Last month, the bands performed in the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand in Victoria, and next Tuesday, Aug. 29, they will be at Carver Community Park for a Back-to-School-Bash. Garage Band performances run from 5:30-8 p.m., and food, lawn games, and other activities will be available as well.
In September, the 42 students will be flying to Nashville to perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame and the plaza of the Grand Ole Opry. Besides performing in some of the most notable venues in the country, the group plans to have a recording session at RCA Studio B, visit a handful of music museums, and explore the city and its culture.
As a big country music fan, Lopahs can’t wait to soak up all that Nashville has to offer. “I’m looking to gain more information on country music in general,” he said. “What inspires musicians to write that kind of music? And then how can we hear their stories through the music?”
“I’ve always wanted to go to Nashville since I was little, so I’m really excited,” Christenson said.
As school returns to session, the Garage Band students will be wrapping up their summer on a high note in Nashville.