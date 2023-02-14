The Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge will host a presentation on Norway’s national cat, the Norwegian forest cat, on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the dining room of the Island View Golf Course in Waconia. Betty Jean Kauffman of Mountain Lake will discuss the forest cats, often found in Norse legend and folklore, and their journey to domestication.There will be time for socializing from 5:30-6 p.m. with dinner at 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required for the meal and must be made by Feb. 14. The number for reservations is 612-819-0238.
No reservation is required for the program portion of the evening, and anyone is invited to attend.