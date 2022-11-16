Southern Valley Alliance is currently accepting gift donations for the holidays through its upcoming program, Gifts of Hope.
Every December, Gifts of Hope helps out families in Carver and Scott counties that SVA has served with domestic violence support and advocacy services. The program allows families to choose a variety of gift items around the holiday season, all donated by community members.
These include toys, games, personal care products, books, clothing items, winter gear and more.
Gift cards to places like grocery stores, gas stations and stores like Target, Walmart and Amazon are also needed now more than ever with increasing gas and food prices, SVA stated in a press release. To meet this demand, SVA is requesting larger increments for gift cards if possible — $50 or more.
New donations must be dropped off no later than Thursday, Dec. 1 at SVA’s Belle Plaine office, located at 551 E. Park St. Donations are accepted from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SVA has also set up an Amazon wish list: https://a.co/1eQ1WD1.
Monetary donations are welcomed and can be made at SVA’s website: svamn.org.
Anyone interested in volunteering for this program can either call SVA at 952-873-4214 or email volunteer@svnamn.org.