For the 24th year, Southern Valley Alliance is putting on its annual gala to raise money for its work supporting those impacted by domestic violence.
The nonprofit has served Carver and Scott counties for 40 years by providing referrals, resources and advocacy involving domestic violence.
This year’s gala takes place 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre in Shakopee. This is also the second consecutive year the gala has centered around the theme of “Hops and Hotdish.”
“We really wanted something that was Minnesota-themed and more casual. Something where people after work can wear a flannel, can just kind of relax, and have a good time all while supporting SVA,” Executive Director Christie Larson said.
More than 150 different organizations, most based in the Twin Cities metro, are participating in the gala’s silent and live auctions. Items up for grabs this year include a Duluth getaway package, a Mall of America package, and gift certificates to area restaurants and recreational entertainment.
Larson said going into this year’s gala, SVA has seen the numbers for sponsors and donors increase from previous years. Tickets for the gala have also already sold out.
“It’s so great to see the support that we get for this event,” Larson said. “People really love the concept of it, love the theme of it and have jumped on board with supporting Southern Valley Alliance with this event. We’re just glad it’s such a success and that people love it as much as we do.”
In addition to the auctions, the gala will feature live music from No Stone Unturned, beer tastings from Shakopee Brewhall, a meat raffle led by Shakopee Valley Lions and a Minnesota-themed buffet dinner.
Funds raised are going toward aiding SVA’s capital campaign, largely focused around building the nonprofit’s new facility in Shakopee. The organization is in the process of moving to Shakopee from Belle Plaine, with the new location currently scheduled to open as early as December this year.
The capital campaign has a goal of $1.8 million. Larson and other SVA staff members will put on a brief program during the gala discussing SVA’s work and the new facility project.
“I’m really excited to have an event where we can highlight this really exciting time in our organization’s growth, and I hope that will just really spur donors to get involved,” Larson said. “You don’t get to build a facility very often, so it’s fun to be able to showcase that this year and rally our community and supporters behind that project.”