Southern Valley Alliance announced last Thursday that the nonprofit recently received a $4,500 grant to further provide domestic violence support services.
The organization received this grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation during its spring funding cycle. The foundation supports various domestic violence shelters, food shelves and emergency shelters throughout Minnesota.
According to a press release, SVA will use these funds to help with providing transportation assistance and basic needs supplies for those supported in Carver and Scott counties.
This includes helping with Uber and Lyft cards, Greyhound and other bus passes, gas cards and gift cards to Walmart and Target for essential needs.