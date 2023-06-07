Southern Valley Alliance received a $500,000 grant to provide transitional housing to domestic violence survivors.
The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women.
According to an SVA press release, the grant will go toward offering safe and affordable housing and support services to individuals escaping an abusive situation. These additional services include childcare, job training, education, school enrollment, transportation and support with counseling.
“Survivors will be given the space and support to reclaim their lives and build stability for themselves and their families,” SVA Executive Director Christie Larson stated in the press release. “Without programs like this, survivors must often choose between returning to their abuser or facing homelessness.”
SVA is also partnering with the Carver County Community Development Agency in providing “scattered-site apartment units.”
“The mission of the Carver County CDA is to provide affordable housing opportunities and foster economic and community development in Carver County,” Carver County CDA Deputy Director Allison Streich said. “We are excited about this partnership with Southern Valley Alliance and the opportunity it will provide for victim-survivors of abuse.”