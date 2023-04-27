Cities throughout the southwest metro held several community events last weekend to celebrate Earth Day.
Shakopee
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community hosted its second annual Hoċokata Ti Earth Day celebration on Friday, April 21.
The free event included learning about the SMSC’s “earth-friendly initiatives” and sampling food from the Mazopiya Natural Food Market. Guided, nature-themed tours and walks were led multiple times throughout the day.
Savage
Savage held a community clean-up day on April 22 to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day.
Residents gathered at popular spots throughout the city and picked up trash. Volunteers received garbage bags and safety vests to use while cleaning up.
Clean-up locations included Loftus Park, McCann Park and Hampton Pond.
Chaska
More than 100 people attended an Earth Day celebration in Chaska April 22.
Guests enjoyed various environmental exhibits, food options and activities.
The event took place at the Chaska Community Center and was hosted by Chaska Parks and Recreation.