Southwest metro area students competed in the 2022 SkillsUSA State Championships in downtown Minneapolis April 8-10.
Students competed in 48 different trade, technical and leadership events, proving their expertise in certain job fields. These included cosmetology, welding, culinary arts, computer programming and collision repair.
Top students received gold, silver and bronze medals. Gold medal winners are eligible to compete at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Championships in June in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photography:
- 1st Place: Olivia Robinson (Shakopee High School)
- 2nd Place: Ernesto Ruiz-Rivera (Chaska High School)
- 3rd Place (tie): Taryn Burkett (Chanhassen High School)
- 3rd Place (tie): Kyli Myers (Shakopee High School)
- 5th Place: Megan Woffinden (Shakopee High School)
- 6th Place: Hayden Svihel (Belle Plaine High School)
Advertising Design:
- 1st Place: Linda Nguyen (Shakopee High School)
- 2nd Place: Hayley Whipps (Jordan High School)
- 3rd Place: Jordan Engelke (Shakopee High School)
T-Shirt Design:
- 1st Place: Hayley Whipps (Jordan High School)
- 2nd Place: Linda Nguyen (Shakopee High School)
- 3rd Place: Antwon Webster (Eastern Carver County Schools)
- 4th Place: Huynh Vo (Shakopee High School)
- 5th Place: Seven Martineau (Shakopee High School)
Pin Design:
- 1st Place: Hayley Whipps (Jordan High School)
- 2nd Place: Jordan Engelke (Shakopee High School)
- 3rd Place: Linda Nguyen (Shakopee High School)
- 4th Place: Caleb Erickson (Shakopee High School)
- 5th Place: Seven Martineau (Shakopee High School)
Job Interview:
- 2nd Place: Nathan Weinrich (Eastern Carver County Schools)
Extemporaneous Speaking:
- 1st Place: Caleb Erickson (Shakopee High School)