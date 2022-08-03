SouthWest Transit will provide transportation to the Minnesota State Fair from Thursdays through Sundays, Aug. 25-28 and Sept. 1-4, the transit service announced.
Shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. about every 15 minutes. Round-trips will cost $6, fares for military members are free on Thursdays and seniors are half price.
Due to budgetary concerns and driver availability, the service is being reduced this year to eight days instead of the twelve days provided in the past, the transit service said.
Shuttles for the fair will leave from the SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie, SouthWest Village in Chanhassen and East Creek Station in Chaska.
Full details can be found on the SouthWest Transit website: www.swtransit.org.