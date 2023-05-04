SouthWest Transit opened up the Chaska City Council's May 1 meeting with information on its new partnership with the rideshare app Lyft.
Through SouthWest Transit’s app, in which riders can schedule rides and partake in the organization’s Summer Adventures, riders now have the choice of SW Prime or Lyft.
“It offers faster response time and more flexibility of options, and more option choices for cost,” said Councilor Mike Huang, who also is a member of the Southwest Transit Commission.
SW Prime currently offers:
- SW Prime MSP Airport: A premium ride serving the SW Prime service area (Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska, and Victoria) to/from the MSP International Airport.
- SW Prime Edge: Connecting the SW Prime service area (Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska, and Victoria) with Shakopee, Mystic Lake Casino, 494 corridor, Edina, and Mall of America.
- SW Prime Essential: A premium ride for discounted groceries and pharmacy needs.
- SW Prime MD: A premium ride for all your non-emergency medical needs.
The partnership with Lyft was due to the “increase in demand for the SouthWest Prime services,” stated Tony Kuykendall, interim COO of SouthWest Transit. He also said that as the demand has gone up, wait times have increased significantly during prime times of the day, which is particularly difficult for airport travel.
Additionally, due to supply chain issues, new SouthWest Prime vehicles that work for the program are not able to be obtained. Kuykendall said that waits for new vehicles are anywhere from 18-24 months.
Maria Mancilla-Diaz, interim CEO, shared that the partnership launched “about two weeks ago and we’ve had 126 Lyft rides.”
“We provide up to $10 toward a Lyft ride and the rider pays the rest,” Kuykendall said. Prices will be shown on the app for both services.
Hours of operation stay the same for SouthWest Transit, even with the addition of Lyft.
“We have to use ADA vehicles. Lyft does not provide that, so as a result we have to have ADA vehicles so the service time remains the same,” Mancilla-Diaz said.
SW Prime’s ADA accessible service allows for those with wheelchairs, walkers or bikes to schedule transportation.
Kuykendall said that East Creek Transit Station will be closed June 5 through the end of June for a construction project and that the new station in Eden Prairie is now open.
Mancilla-Diaz went on to highlight the SouthWest Transit’s Summer Adventures program. Every Tuesday, June 6–Aug. 8, round trips will be offered for destinations around the Twin Cities like the Mall of America, Como Zoo, Valleyfair and the Science Museum.
“It’s a comfortable way to get all the kiddos in the bus and out to a park and back home safely,” Mancilla-Diaz said.
For more information on the Summer Adventures visit www.swtransit.org/events/summer-adventures.