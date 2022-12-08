Winter solstice isn't until Dec. 21 but Carver and Scott counties already have tons of fun winter programs and activities lined up for the whole family this winter season.
Here are a few programs in the region:
Chanhassen
Beginner cross country ski lessons
Learn how to glide across the snow in basic lessons for all ages and ability levels. Instructors will provide an interactive ski lesson covering equipment and basic drills for balance, form and agility. Once trained, master your skills by striding the groomed trails of Lake Minnewashta Regional Park.
Participants under the age of 12 should register with a participating adult. The program is offered in partnership with Carver County Parks.
If you go
- Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 18
- Enrollment end date: Feb. 12
- Place: Lake Minnewashta Regional Park
- Fee: $17. Registration period for new participants on internet between July 5, 2022, to Feb. 12, 2023, by 11:59 p.m. Non-residents from now to Feb. 12, 2023, by 11:59 p.m. Members from now to Feb. 12, 2023, by 11:59 p.m.
- Info: https://www.chanhassenmn.gov/
Prior Lake
EcoElsa Buddy Class: Preschool Snow Day
Learn about snow and winter through a variety of engaging activities and games for early learners. These are also activities that adults will be able to continue to do at home with the kids so they can get outdoors all winter long. The class will be building with snow, playing games with snow, making snow art and doing snow science. So make sure you and your littles are dressed for the weather as most of the time will be spent outdoors.
If you go
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Date: Feb. 27, 2023
- Enrollment end date: Feb. 19, 2023
- Place: Lakefront Park Enclosed Pavilion, 5000 Kop Parkway SE, Prior Lake
- Fee: This is a parent involved class. Participation fees covers registration for the adult and child pair of $25 and +$12 for additional child.
- Info: https://plrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program
EcoElsa: Family Winter Survival
Your family will learn skills through activities and games that will help them learn what to do in a survival situation. Participants will leave knowing the rules of three, two types of shelter engineering, fire science and safety and how to collect and treat water.
If you go
- Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
- Date: Jan. 2, 2023
- Enrollment end date: Dec. 25, 2022
- Place: Lakefront Park Enclosed Pavilion, 5000 Kop Parkway SE, Prior Lake
- Fee: Prices is $62/family (up to 6 people living at the same household) or $22/individual.
- Info: https://plrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program
EcoElsa: Winter Tracking Games
Kids will learn how to identify common animal footprints. As well as learn the basic skills to find their “opponent,” track them, and sneak up on them while playing games and doing activities. These skills are useful for hunters, photographers, and nature enthusiasts as well as for the characters from our favorite survival movies and books. Take on the challenges and see if you ultimately triumph on your way to becoming a master tracker. Expect to be outdoors for the whole three-hour program.
If you go
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Date: Jan. 2, 2023
- Enrollment end date: Dec. 25, 2022
- Place: Lakefront Park Enclosed Pavilion, 5000 Kop Parkway SE, Prior Lake
- Fee: $42 per person
- Info: https://plrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program
Savage
Youth ice fishing contest
Youth are invited to fish through one of the many holes cut through the ice. Everybody can keep warm with a cup of hot cocoa. Trophies will be awarded for longest fish caught, shortest fish caught, and most creative bait used to catch a fish. It’s a great event for the whole family. Participants need to bring their own fishing equipment and bait. Register the day of the event.
If you go
- Time: TBA
- Date: Feb. 11
- Place: TBA
- Info: https://www.cityofsavage.com/parks-recreation/programs
Snowshoeing
Learn about the history of the snowshoe before strapping into a pair of your own. We will look for tracks and other signs of wildlife on this guided snowshoe hike.” Please note, snowshoes are provided but participants must come dressed for the weather. We must have a 6-inch snow base to use snowshoes. Offered in collaboration with Carpenter Nature Center.
If you go
- Time: TBA
- Date: Feb. 19, 2023
- Place: TBA
- Info: https://www.cityofsavage.com/parks-recreation/programs
Shakopee
Shakopee Skate School: Little Gold Stars & Junior Gold Stars
Shakopee Parks and Recreation partners with Go4Gold Skating Academy to provide skating opportunities for beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters through a variety of learn to skate, adaptive, recreational and elite training programs. All figure skaters who reside in Shakopee and non-city residents are welcome to join any skating community program. The program includes an off-ice component teaching basic body development as it relates to figure skating, dry land jumping, creative movement to music, flexibility and strength.
For more information on the different skating programs and other winter programs, visit https://www.shakopeemn.gov/recreation/programs