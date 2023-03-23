The Sower Gallery, a nonprofit located in Shepherd of the Hill Church in Chaska, is honoring former director Kristen Macauley, of Excelsior, in an exhibition that features her travel photography.
The exhibit, “Around the World,” includes more than 30 photos from Macauley’s travels from every continent, including Antarctica, and will be open for viewing until April 4.
“I’m drawn naturally to architecture and cool patterns, the details of a place,” Macauley said. “Like the blues and whites of Cusco, Peru. … It’s something that if you’ve been there you recognize it as that place.”
The artist, wife and mother of two young boys is eager to travel again and prioritize her photography career as she passes the directorship role over to colleague Chris Hoffman, but will still continue to support and work with the organization.
“The Chaska and Chanhassen area in general are growing a lot and I think people are taking the arts more seriously,” Macauley said. “There’s not a lot of places to display art or be an artist and get your art seen in the southwest metro. That’s a big thing for the gallery — having a place where new artists can have an opportunity to show their work.
Macauley, who took over the organization in 2017 from the founders, saw the organization take quite a hit with the COVID-19 pandemic
“I love being a part of it, it’s a great organization,” Macauley said. “I think they deserve recognition and I want the gallery to grow. It’s such a cool thing and it’s got so much potential. … We were really getting in a groove and then it just stopped.”
The gallery holds five or six shows a year, and when Macauley was director it was her goal to include as many artists in the exhibits as possible. She would accept at least one piece from every person that submitted for open call shows.
“We had a lot of artists where it was their first gallery show and it was a huge deal to them,” she added. “We try to hold on to that because then they’re more likely to submit to more shows and more likely to continue making art — that’s how we can make the community grow.”
The artist
While Macauley is a successful photographer now, that wasn’t always her dream.
She grew up in Plymouth, Minnesota, and went to school for political science at American University in Washington, D.C. She got into photography while studying abroad in South Africa, a life changing experience for the now travel photographer.
“I ended up taking an intro to photography class during my senior year of college and then realized that I was totally in the wrong field,” Macauley said. She finished her bachelors and went to Washington School of Photography to obtain a two-year degree.
Macauley and her husband, John, who she met while they were both teaching in Peru, have a shared love for travel. Their next big trip will be to South Africa in October, giving Macauley a chance to show him the country where her love for photography began.
“I obviously want to show him all the personal stuff, my memories there, but I’m going into it now with more training and experience and I’m excited to photograph certain things knowing now that they exist,” she said.
Macauley’s available work spans as far back as 2009, when she was in South Africa — before she was a professional photographer. Much of her work also comes from an 11-country trip that she took with her husband in 2018.
Macauley and her husband have a nice arrangement where he takes on “pack mule” responsibilities when they travel. She estimates that they walk 10 or 12 miles a day when looking for the perfect places to shoot.
“I used to bring everything. I had a Nikon DSLR. I had a backup body and like 18 lenses, because I had to have all that just in case, but I’m not like that anymore,” Macauley said. “I still bring a decent DSLR, but I bought a Fuji mirrorless so it’s much more compact.”
With more experience under her belt, Macauley relies less on gear and more on her intuition and surroundings.
“I’m excited to get back out and travel, it’ll be really fun,” she said. “It makes my brain really happy to photograph things. I know my husband will be really excited, too, because he takes his job very seriously of packing and he likes to travel just as much as I do.”