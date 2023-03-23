Performer, writer, storyteller and “story collector” Danielle Daniel uses her life-long knowledge about storytelling to help other women tell their own stories. This Saturday, March 25, Daniel will lead her “Creating Rainbows: Creative Writing, Storytelling, and Theater” workshop at the Chanhassen Library.
The library’s theme for Women’s History Month this year is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” and for the month of March, the books on display at the library information desk will be those written by the women authors of Minnesota.
“Stories are how we remember our past, how we live our present, and how we hope for the future,” wrote Adult Services Librarian Linnea Fonnest in an email. “We are all storytellers. Every one of us. Whether we have written books, or we have passed along a story to the next generation through oral traditions, or we have shared our stories with other women to contemplate and carry forward in their own lives, every woman — every person — has stories worth telling.”
For Daniel, this couldn’t be more true. In her workshop, attendees will learn how to draw a storyboard and to develop a plot and characters through creative writing, movement and theater.
Daniel has had a penchant for storytelling, and what she calls “story collecting,” since she was a young girl growing up in Louisiana. Daniel said she would eavesdrop on conversations between grown-ups for entertainment. Other times, they would sit outside and the grown-ups would tell the kids stories.
“I think this is how I became a storyteller because when I was a little girl we would sit out on the front porch at night and they’d tell us stories,” Daniel said. “And then when I’d go to school I’d try to retell those stories,” she said of not only the stories told to her, but the stories she collected from eavesdropping.
Storytelling was part of Daniel’s everyday life. Now, she’s passing these skills along to others. “I help women shape their stories. I don’t tell you what to say, but I hear it and help you shape it,” she said.
Although Daniel had always been drawn to storytelling, it wasn’t always clear what form it would take in her life as she entered adulthood.
In 1983, Daniel moved to Minnesota and enrolled in journalism classes at the University of Minnesota. While pursuing a journalism degree, she was also interning at NBC affiliate KARE 11.
“When I took a television class, the teacher came to me and said, ‘I don’t think you should be behind the camera,’” recalled Daniel. Although feeling slighted in the moment, the teacher recognized Daniel’s desire to tell stories freely and creatively and suggested that journalism might not be entirely compatible with Daniel’s goals.
“Now I look back, and I don’t remember her name, but I’m so appreciative,” Daniel said.
After graduating from college, Daniel began working at Honeywell. “It was OK, but I had that feeling deep in me that I wanted more. And so I started writing stories about Louisiana and creating these characters and writing these plays,” she said.
No matter what job she had, her passion for storytelling could not be suppressed. “Do you ever wake up and hear those characters around you waiting to be born?” she asked.
She began writing more and also started taking playwriting classes. By this time, Honeywell was making cuts and Daniel had the opportunity to receive severance pay. “OK, this is my chance now. It’s do or die now,” she said, reflecting on that time in her life.
She jumped head first into her writing, and produced her first play “Voodoo Child” with the Southern Theater. She was not only producing shows, but became her own booking agent as well, ultimately touring around the country to perform. “I just started writing, and booking, and trying to wear all the hats,” she said. This transition in her life coincided with the beginning of her career as a teacher with nonprofit arts and education organization COMPAS.
The transition into this role felt right. “Growing up, I was the oldest, and my father was a single parent, so I’ve always been teaching,” said Daniel. And it was clearly a good fit, since over 30 years later she is still teaching for the nonprofit.
Daniel recounted a particular class that she had taken years ago at the Playwright Center. She didn’t feel like her stories were as interesting as those of her classmates. She said that everyone’s stories were about “the now.” In contrast, her stories were old stories that were reflective of everyday people doing everyday things.
She recalled a conversation with Terry Bellamy, one of the founders of Penumbra Theater, in which she explained her hesitance to share her work in class.
He assured her that her work had potential and told her, “It’s okay to be different.”
Similar to Bellamy’s advice about her own inhibitions, Daniel encourages women to think about the value of the stories they live day to day.
Sometimes people are hesitant to share. “They say, ‘I don’t have any stories, I don’t have any stories,’” Daniel said. “And I’ll say, ‘Well, I bet nobody in this room has ever been embarrassed,’ and all the hands go up.”
“Each story has that little nugget, that special moment that we turn the corner, and I think, as women, we’re so used to turning the corner, we don’t take time to recognize the significance,” Daniel said of the overlooked aspects of womanhood.
