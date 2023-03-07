Students from across Eastern Carver County Schools were recognized for their recent achievements at the Feb. 27 school board meeting.
Celi Haga, director of communications and community relations, started off the presentation by recognizing the 17 Clover Ridge Elementary fourth- and fifth-grade students that were selected to represent Minnesota for the 202 National Christian Tree America Celebrates display in Washington, D.C.
“It was a great honor, this was all done on the kids’ time… and really had a great opportunity to represent, not only our school, but our state of Minnesota in Washington,” said Nathan Slinde, Clover Ridge Elementary principal.
Most of the students attended the meeting to be honored in person. The ornaments are now a part of the National Archive, according to Haga.
Additionally, several Pioneer Ridge Middle School students were selected for the Minnesota State Honor Band.
“Roughly 350 students from 82 schools around the state auditioned, the band accepted about 70 students from around the state, and those folks will meet together in Fergus Falls a week in April,” said Scott Prescott, band director.
Those chosen from Pioneer Ridge Middle School include Dylan Gilbertson, alto saxophone; Isabelle Naslund, alto saxophone; and Christopher Wagner, bassoon. Other students from ECCS include Chaska Middle School East student Evan Mills, trumpet, and Chaska Middle School West students Mike Conlee, baritone saxophone, and Weston Gilbertson, trombone.
Fourth- and fifth-graders Etta Lopahs, Neneyo MateKole and Stella Shingledecker were then recognized for being selected for the State Honor Choir.
“This was a rigorous blind audition process where the students had to do an a cappella singing scale and an a cappella song in Latin,” Haga said. “Over 900 students auditioned, and we have, I think, almost 20 students from Eastern Carver County.”
Last but not least, 16 sixth-graders were recognized for being selected for the American Choral Directors Association Minnesota State 4-5-6 Honor Choir.
From Chaska Middle School East: Noelle Browne, Logan DeBoer, Evelyn Ganske, Christopher Holmgren, Charlie Nissen and Claire Mattila.
From Chaska Middle School West: Miriam Blewett, Sienna Carlson, Clara Friant, Wesley Henderson, Adelynn Patterson and Abigail Songer.
From Pioneer Ridge Middle School: Zina Bullinger, Miriam Gilbertson, Ava Kubler and Emerson Oye.
“Mr. Prescott said it best — the fine arts are alive and well here in Eastern Carver County. We’re super proud of all of these students,” Haga said at the end of the recognition ceremony.